Global and China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2011-2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Europe, the United States, Japan and Germany are major bi-metal band saw blade producing countries in the world. Global market size of bi-metal band saw blades registered USD1.741 billion in 2010. At present, bi-metal band saw blade market has grown mature and stable, and the demand growth mainly comes from emerging economies like China and India, etc.



In recent years, with the continuously increased production capacity of domestic enterprises as well as the rising demand for bi-metal band saw blades from downstream sectors like iron & steel and nonferrous metal, China bi-metal band saw blade market has been enlarging in size. In 2010, Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market size was doubled from that in 2006 to reach 44.5 million meters; and the market size is expected to break through 110 million meters in China by 2015.



This report also highlights major manufacturers in the industry while analyzing the development conditions of global and Chinese bi-metal band saw blade market.



Among major bi-metal band saw blade producers worldwide (DOALL, LENOX, Starrett, AMADA, BAHCO, WIKUS, EBERLE and RONTGEN), America’s DOALL and Japan’s AMADA can provide all-around sawing services. In terms of the development in China, only Japan-based AMADA and Swedish BAHCO founded their production plants in China.



In comparison with developed countries in Europe and America, China bi-metal band saw blade industry experiences a shorter development history, and the industry is still in the stage of high-speed growth, characteristic of a quite high concentration degree and a small number of enterprises but with varied qualifications and larger gap in scale. Local Chinese players are represented by Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd., Benxi Tool Co., Ltd. and Hunan Techamp Saw & Manufacture Co., Ltd.



Among China’s local brands, Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd ranks the first with the bi-metal band saw blade capacity of 12,500km. In 2011, its bi-metal band saw blade business harvested RMB247 million, a YoY rise of 33.2%, with the output increasing by 35.6% year-on-year to reach 9,626.3km; and the company’s bi-metal band saw blade accounted for around 14% of domestic market share.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85560/global-and-china-bi-metal-band-saw-blade-industry-report-2011-2012.html