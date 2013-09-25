Global and China Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Size and Share Research Report 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- In recent years, the global market size of bi-metal band saw blade has been increasing, but the growth rate has slowed down. In 2011, the global market size of bi-metal band saw blade was approximately USD1.863 billion, an increase of 7.01% year on year (the growth rate was 8.07% in 2010). Currently, as the bi-metal band saw blade market in developed countries has gradually matured and been stable, the growth in demand mainly comes from emerging economies like China and India.



Affected by domestic macro-economic slowdown as well as export market downturn, China’s sales volume of bi-metal band saw blade approximated 53.5 million meters in 2012, equivalent to that in 2011. With the slow recovery of the export market and the rapid development of China's automotive, aerospace, aviation, military, IT and other emerging industries, the sales volume is expected to reach 55.85 million meters in 2016.



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Global and China Bi-metal Band Saw Blade Industry Report, 2013 analyzes the development status of global and China bi-metal band saw blade market, and introduces major production companies in the industry.



In 2013, the world's leading bi-metal band saw blade manufacturers continue to introduce new products. In January 2013, Starrett released Primalloy band saw blade in the Chinese market; in April 2013, LENOX introduced Contestor XL bi-metal band saw blade, which has a longer service life in cutting large-size intractable metallic materials.



While constantly releasing new products, major foreign companies are expanding operations in China. In March, 2013, AMADA opened a facility in Qingpu District of Shanghai, which will serve as the hub for its China business.



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Bichamp Cutting Technology (Hunan) Co., Ltd., a Chinese local enterprise, has a bi-metal band saw blade production capacity of 12,500 km, ranking the first in China. In 2012, Bichamp achieved revenue and net income of RMB 250 million and RMB 49.7 million, down 3.48% and 25.54% year on year respectively.



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