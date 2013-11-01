Global and China Biodiesel Industry 2013 Market Trend, Size, Share, Growth Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The report firstly introduced Biodiesel definition classification application and industry chain structure, then introduced Biodiesel manufacturing technology and processs; and then introduced Global regional Biodiesel projects overview. Summary statistics Global and China Biodiesel 2009-2017 capacity Production , production market share by manufacturers by feedstock by regions by process.and also introduced Global Biodiesel supply demand and shortage. Introduced Global and China 2009-2017 Biodiesel selling price cost profit production value and gross margin etc details information.



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In chapter four,the report introduced Global and China 95 manufacturers Biodiesel 2009-2017 capacity Production cost price profit production value and gross margin and also introduced these manufacturers background information and related product specifications. In chapter five, the report introduced Biodiesel Feedstock (Soybean Oil Rapeseed Oil Palm Oil etc) Consumption; process (lurgi process sket process henkel process etc); manufacturing cost structure, manufacturing equipments and Biodiesel EPC (contractors) suppliers turnkey solutions achievements etc information. Finally, the report also introduced 200KT/Year biodiesel project feasibility analysis and related research conclusions. In a word, it was a depth research report on global and China Biodiesel industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Biodiesel industry chain related experts and enterprises during Research Team survey and interview.



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Table of Contents



Chapter One Biodiesel Industry Overview 1

1.1 Definition 1

1.2 Classification and Application 1

1.2 Industry Chain Structure 2



Chapter Two Biodiesel Manufacturing Technology and Process 3

2.1 Biodiesel Manufacturing Technology and Process 3

2.2 Some Countries EU Global Biodiesel Projects List 6

2.2.1 Global Key Biodiesel Manufacturers Summary 24

2.3 Biodiesel Manufacturing Equipments List 42

2.4 Biodiesel Product Quality and Standard 43

2.5 Biodiesel Feedstocks and Cost 47

2.6 Regional Biodiesel Market Structure Analysis 48

2.6.1 Germany Biodiesel Market Analysis 48

2.6.2 United States Biodiesel Market Analysis 52

2.6.3 Sweden Biodiesel Market Analysis 56

2.6.4 Spain Biodiesel Market Analysis 58

2.6.5 Brazil Biodiesel Market Analysis 59

2.6.6 Central Europe Biodiesel Market Analysis 61

2.6.7 EU Biodiesel Market Analysis 62

2.6.8 Global Biodiesel Market Analysis 64

2.6.9 Other Countries Biodiesel Market Analysis 69



Chapter Three Biodiesel Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 70

3.1 Biodiesel Productions Overview 70

3.2 China Biodiesel Production and Market Share 82

3.3 United States Biodiesel Production and Market Share 83

3.4 Germany Biodiesel Production and Market Share 84

3.5 Italy Biodiesel Production and Market Share 85

3.6 Spain Biodiesel Production and Market Share 86

3.7 Brazil Biodiesel Production and Market Share 87

3.8 Argentina Biodiesel Production and Market Share 88

3.9 Global Biodiesel Regional Production and Market Share 88

3.10 Global Different Feedstock Biodiesel Production and Market Share 89

3.10.1 Soybean Oil Feedstock Biodiesel Production and Market Share 89

3.10.2 Rapeseed Oil Feedstock Biodiesel Production and Market Share 92

3.10.3 Waste Cooking Oil Feedstock Biodiesel Production and Market Share 94

3.10.4 Palm Oil Feedstock Biodiesel Production and Market Share 95

3.11 Different Process Biodiesel Production and Market Share 96

3.11.1 Lurgi Process Biodiesel Production and Market Share 97

3.11.2 Sket Process Biodiesel Production and Market Share 100

3.11.3 Henkel Process Biodiesel Production and Market Share 102

3.12 Global Biodiesel Demand and Supply Demand Analysis 102

3.13 Biodiesel Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin 103



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