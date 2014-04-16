Global and China Bone Densitometers Market Outlook to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- New report, "China Bone Densitometers Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the China Bone Densitometers market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market category.



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Bone Densitometers market wherever available.



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The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipmentbased models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Capital equipmentbased forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope



The market size for Bone Densitometers category.

Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for the market category. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the China Bone Densitometers market category.

Key players covered include CooperSurgical, Inc., Osteosys Co., Ltd, GE Healthcare, OSI Systems, Inc. and Hologic, Inc.



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Reasons to buy



Develop business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

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What are the key distribution channels and whats the most preferred mode of product distribution Identify, understand and capitalize.



Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Bone Densitometers Market, China

3.1 Bone Densitometers Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012

3.2 Bone Densitometers Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020

3.3 Bone Densitometers Market, China, Volume (Units), 2005-2012

3.4 Bone Densitometers Market, China, Volume (Units), 2012-2020

3.5 Bone Densitometers Market, China, Average Price ($), 2005-2020

4 Overview of Key Companies in China, Bone Densitometers Market



4.1 GE Healthcare

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Hologic, Inc.

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 CooperSurgical, Inc.

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Osteosys Co., Ltd



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