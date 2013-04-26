Global and China Caprolactam Industry Chain Report, 2012 - 2015 - Caprolactam Marekt Chain Growth,Trends and Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- As one of the key organic chemical materials, caprolactam (CPL) is mainly used to produce polyamide-6, and further fabricated into nylon 6 fiber, nylon 6 engineering plastics, etc.. It is widely applied in the fields such as textile, fishery, tire, engineering plastics, film and composite material.



During 2006-2012, the CPL capacity around the globe maintained steady growth, with a CAGR around 4.9%. Since the CPL market in Europe and America has been saturated basically and the capacity suffers stagnation or even negative growth, the newly added capacity of CPL worldwide mainly concentrates in Asia, especially China. In 2012, the CPL capacity around the globe reached 5.68 million tons, in particular, the capacity ratio of Asia registered 46.3%.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166841



In 2012, the CPL capacity in China amounted to 1.215 million tons, sharing 21.4% of globe’s total capacity. Nevertheless, CPL is still undersupplied in China. Currently, China is the largest CPL importer in the world, with a self-sufficiency rate of around 50% only. According to enterprises’ public information, the CPL capacity in China is expected to witness an AAGR of over 20% during 2013-2016, and is estimated to reach 2.99 million tons by 2016, with supply and demand achieving balance basically.



The downstream consumption fields of CPL mainly involve nylon fiber and engineering plastics. In 2012, the CPL consumption in China was still restricted in traditional nylon fiber, with proportion achieving 73.3%; the consumption of engineering plastics only shared 19.5% of total, much lower than 38.1% globally. In future, along with the rapid development of such industries as automotive, military and sports equipment in China, the application ratio of CPL in engineering plastics will witness continuous increase.



The industrial concentration of CPL is on the high side around the globe, and the capacity of top five enterprises in 2012 shared 52.2% of total capacity. BASF and DSM are the leading enterprises in CPL industry around the globe, with capacity respectively hitting 785 kilotons and 710 kilotons. In particular, DSM has a CPL production base in Nanjing.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-caprolactam-industry-chain-report-2012-2015



There were only 7 CPL manufacturers in China in 2012, mainly the subsidiaries or joint ventures of Sinopec, including Baling Petrochemical, Shijiazhuang Refinery and Petrochemical, joint venture of Sinopec and Hengyi Petrochemical, etc..



In recent years, due to the policy support and the huge import substitution space of CPL market, a number of large scale enterprises in China have been involved in the field of CPL, including Haili Chemical, Fangming Chemical, Luxi Chemical, Lanhua Sci-Tech, China National Chemical, etc.. In particular, Haili Chemical and Fangming Chemical respectively released CPL capacity of 200 kilotons and 100 kilotons in 2012.



Latest Reports:



China Low and Medium-voltage Inverter Industry Report, 2012 - 2015 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166699



An inverter is a device which makes motors operate at variable speed to save energy. Customarily, an inverter with a voltage of below 3 kV is known as a low and medium-voltage inverter. As the demand for energy saving and environmental protection increases and the equipment upgrading speeds up, China’s low and medium-voltage inverter industry has presented steady growth, and the market size has risen by 8.79% year-on-year to RMB23.63 billion in 2012, of which low-voltage inverters accounted for over 86%.



In China, low and medium-voltage inverter manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta. In 2011, more than 76% share of Chinese low and medium-voltage inverter market was occupied by foreign companies, especially Siemens, ABB and Yaskawa were still the market leaders. In the next five years, the situation will remain unchanged.



Global and China Automotive Wheel Industry Report, 2012 - 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166700



The report highlights the followings:



Global Automotive Market

China Automotive Market

Global Automotive Wheel Market and Industry

China Automotive Wheel Market and Industry

32 Aluminum Wheel Makers and 5 Steel Wheel Makers



In 2012, the world’s PLT output hit 67.6 million, with the popularity rate of aluminum wheel as high as 66%. The estimate suggests that the world’s PLT output in 2013 will register 68.9 million with the penetration rate of aluminum wheel soaring to 67%. In 2012, OEM aluminum wheel shipment approximated 185 million, and the shipment of AM aluminum wheel reached 21 million pcs. In 2012, the world’s aluminum wheel market scale approached around USD12.9 billion, while the targeted figure in 2013 will increase to USD13.7 billion.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/