Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China CMOS Camera Module Industry Report, 2013 market report to its offering

This report involves the followings:



1, Brief introduction to the CMOS camera module industry



2, CMOS camera module market research



3, Analysis on CMOS imager sensor vendors



4, Analysis on lens vendors



5, Analysis on CCM vendors



The growth rate of cell phone camera pixels slows down, or even declines in 2013. Apple's iPhone 5S still employs 8-megapixel, instead of 13-megapixel adopted by other top cell phone vendors. In addition, several Chinese star models such as MEIZU's MX3 and BBK's Vivo X3 also have the respective resolution of 8-megapixel, indicating that the competition may shift from pixel value to pixel size. MX3 is equipped with Sony IMX179 Sensor and has the pixel size of 1.4?m; Vivo X3 is installed with Samsung 3H7 Image Sensor and has the same pixel size as MX3.



HTC ONE utilizes ST's VD6869 sensor chip with the pixel size of 2.0?m which was called as Ultral Pixel. Unless a 13-megapixel sensor with a greater pixel size is launched, Apple may also adhere to 8-megapixel.



Subject to the insufficient capacity of cell phone optical image stabilizers (OIS), Samsung does not launch OIS-enabled phones in 2013, but it will make S5 model equipped with OIS in 2014. HTC (one), SONY (Xperia ZU), LG (G2 flagship) and Google (Nexus5) are all installed with OIS. Samsung’s S5 to be launched in 2014 will greatly accelerate the popularity of OIS, and Samsung's OIS provider HYSONIC expects to see the growth rate of over 300% in its revenue in 2014.



The Tablet PC shipment has shown the signs of touching the ceiling, and its future growth will be sluggish.



Mid-size and luxury cars are sold well in China, which makes the automotive CCM market become the most potential market. For example, KIA's K9 uses five sets of CCM. The automotive CCM shipment totaled 24,946,000 sets in 2012 and will grow by 56.4% year on year to 39,008,000 sets in 2013. The shipment is expected to maintain rapid growth, reaching 59,632,000 sets with the increase of 52.9% in 2014. The automotive CCM market is dominated by Panasonic, Sony, Magna, Valeo, MCNEX, Gentex, Fujitsu, Continetal and Autoliv.



Without taking DSC into account, CMOS camera modules generate the output value of about USD13 billion in 2013, up 28.7% from 2012. The output value is expected to hit USD15.9 billion in 2014, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.3%, mainly because of the adding of higher pixels and more complex features such as OIS.



At the image sensor market, Omnivision, Samsung and Sony compete with each other fiercely. Sony firmly occupies the high-end market, especially the market of 13MP and bigger pixel size; Omnivision's revenue in FY2013 surged by 56.8% from the figure in FY2012 by virtue of low prices, but with profit sacrifice. Aptina transfers to less competitive non-handset markets, and sold all assets of Italy Avezzano Semiconductor Plant.



As for the lens field, Largan ranks first, far ahead of the second follower. Largan almost monopolizes the beyond-8-megapixel lens market. Its gross margin and operating margin jump from 2012 and the revenue is approaching USD1 billion. The revenue of the second-ranked GSEO falls to less than USD350 million in 2013.



In the field of modules, Nokia's shipment decline has made its suppliers suffer from income losses, including Foxconn, Sharp, STMICRO and KMOT. KMOT has contracted the module business and may exit from this area. Taiwanese vendors LITEON, PRIMAX and CHICONY are facing weak growth. However, Chinese and South Korean vendors are developing triumphantly, especially South Korea ones. LG INNOTEK has achieved the world's first laureate again, mainly serving Apple whose at least 70% CCM comes from LG INNOTEK. Taiwanese vendors can only snatch Apple's orders for low-end products. SEMCO's revenue soars thanks to Samsung's handset shipment surge; by profit, SEMCO acts as the world's largest CCM vendor.



Among Chinese mainland vendors, SUNNY witnesses the strongest growth, and its shipment in 2013 is expected to reach 136 million units, doubling that in 2012. Besides, South Korean vendors also push aggressively into Chinese market, for instance, MCNEX is ZTE's largest supplier and Cowell acts as Lenovo's supplier.



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