Global and China Copper Alloy Bar and Wire Industry Report, 2010-2012

In recent years, the global copper processing capacity has kept being transferred to China. In 2010, China’s output of copper alloy bar and wire products both ranked No. 1 in the world, accounting for 19.96% and 43.10% of the global total respectively. Presently, copper alloy bar and wire are in tight supply in the Chinese market, but the supply gap is shrinking and the supply-demand relationship tends towards balance year by year.



China’s copper alloy bar and wire industry features the followings:



1. The copper alloy bar and wire industry is characterized by high industry concentration. In 2009, the top 5 copper alloy bar manufacturers by output produced a total of 213,000 tons, making up 35.2% of China’s total, and the top 10 copper alloy wire producers by output manufactured a total of 89,700 tons, taking 38.8% of China’s total.



2. The growth rate of copper alloy bar output begins to slow down while medium and high-end products maintain high-speed growth. From 2006 to 2010, the output CAGRs of China’s copper alloy bar, precision copper alloy bar and eco-friendly copper alloy bar hit 2.47%, 16.2% and 53.8% separately. Over the same period, the output CAGRs of China’s copper alloy wire and special copper alloy wire recorded 10.4% and 15.8% respectively.



3. The product structure of copper alloy bar and wire industry is unreasonable, the percentage of high-tech and high value-added products is small, and some products still rely on imports. In 2009, medium and high-end products made up barely 32.8% of the total output of copper alloy bar and wire products in China. Moreover, China is a net importer of such medium and high-end products as precision copper alloy bar, eco-friendly copper alloy bar and special copper alloy wire.



It is in the report that covers the followings:



--The supply and demand of copper alloy, copper alloy bar and wire in China and worldwide;



--The import & export of copper processing products, copper alloy bars and wire and some product breakdowns in China;



--The competition in Chinese copper alloy bar and wire market, including the competitive landscape and entry barrier;



--The supply & demand and competition pattern of China’s copper alloy bar and wire market segments covering precision copper alloy bar, eco-friendly copper alloy bar and special copper alloy wire;



--The upstream and downstream sectors of China’s copper alloy bar and wire industry;



--The production, operation, project planning and prospect of the world’s top 3 enterprises and China’s 11 key enterprises.



Currently, China’s copper alloy bar and wire market is highly competitive. To respond to such situation, domestic and foreign enterprises adopt different strategies.



Chinese copper alloy bar and wire manufacturers increase their investment in R&D and optimize their product structure to improve the gross margin of their products. As a representative copper alloy bar and wire enterprise, Ningbo Powerway Alloy Material develops new products and enhances its product mix through the investment increase in R&D. In 2010, among the company’s copper alloy bar and wire products, medium-end products made up 65.6% (74% in 2009), and high-end products took 22.7% (17.2% in 2009).



Foreign enterprises increase their investment in China to reduce the tariff costs and improve the competitiveness of their products. For instance, Furukawa Electric sets up 19 companies throughout central and eastern regions of China, and has realized local production for most of its products in China.



