Global and China Currency Sorter Industry 2014, Global Industry Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Market demand for currency sorter in China came in full swing from 2005, and sales revenue has reached RMB 7.532 billion as of 2013, growing at a CAGR of 64.42% (2005-2013). The boom in demand for currency sorter in China is largely due to strong drive by banking needs, maturity of banknote sorter technology and guidance of central-bank policies, notably the “Timetable for Banknote Sorting in Full” issued by China's central bank in 2013.



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Market demand for currency sorter in China came in full swing from 2005, and sales revenue has reached RMB 7.532 billion as of 2013, growing at a CAGR of 64.42% (2005-2013). The boom in demand for currency sorter in China is largely due to strong drive by banking needs, maturity of banknote sorter technology and guidance of central-bank policies, notably the “Timetable for Banknote Sorting in Full” issued by China's central bank in 2013.



As a representative company among local brands, Liaoning Julong Financial Equipment Corp. entered small banknote sorter field in 2004 and realized sales of medium-sized banknote currency sorter in small quantities in 2013. In the first quarter of 2014, the company registered revenue of RMB 96 million, soaring by 125.51% over the previous year, of which RMB 78.93 million or 85.62% of the total revenue, came from sales of currency sorters. Its net income attained RMB 19.10 million, up 92.91% from a year earlier.



By virtue of its technology advantages in financial equipment, GRGBanking established Intellicash in December 2012, which specializes in R&D, production, sales and services of currency sorter. In 2013, the company sold 2000 or so currency sorters, and recorded sales revenue of RMB 73.74 million, making up 2.93% of the company’s total revenue, with gross margin of currency sorters reaching 40.71%.



Hebei Huijin Electromechanical Co., Ltd. started its R&D on banknote sorter in 2010, and was successfully shortlisted for public bidding of Bank of China in 2011, starting to get involved in small banknote sorter field. In Jan.-Nov. 2013, the company reported revenue of RMB 154.25 million, growing up by 4.73% year on year, and net income of RMB 41.16 million, up 1.63% against the previous year. The company planned to go public in 2014.



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Table of Content

Preface

1 Overview of Currency Sorter Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Product Functions

1.3 Industry Features

1.4 Industrial Chain



2. China Currency Sorter Industry

2.1 Development Environment

2.1.1 Global Development

2.1.2 Policy Environment

2.2 Sales Revenue

2.3 Competition Pattern

2.3.1 Foreign Enterprises’ Layout in China

2.3.2 Competition of Chinese Domestic Enterprises

2.4 Development Prospect



3. Key Global Enterprises

3.1 Giesecke & Devrient

3.1.1 Profile

3.1.2 Operation

3.1.3 Currency Sorters

3.1.4 Development in China

3.2 Delaru

3.2.1 Profile

3.2.2 Operation



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4 Key Chinese Enterprises

4.1 Liaoning Julong Financial Equipment Corp.

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Currency Sorters

4.1.3 Operation

4.1.4 Revenue Structure

4.1.5 Gross Margin

4.1.6 Spending on R&D and Main Projects



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