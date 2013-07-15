Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Elevator Industry Report, 2013 market report to its offering

Against the sluggish European elevator market and the slowly recovered American elevator market, China achieved the elevator output of 529,000 in 2012, up 17.56% year on year; though the growth slowed down, China still ranked first in output around the globe.



In 2012, Chinese elevator industry characterized the followings:



--Multinational elevator companies have accelerated their expansion in China. Unlike the weak economic growth in Europe and America, the Asian elevator market, especially Chinese elevator market, has maintained moderate growth, so multinational elevator brands have been speeding up their expansion in China.



--The service market has become a target for elevator enterprises. In the wake of the growth slowdown of elevator output and sales volume as well as the increasing elevator number, the elevator aftermarket presents a promising outlook. The service only contributes 3%-15% to the revenue of Chinese elevator manufacturers, while up to 40-55% to multinational corporations.



--Indemnificatory housing will be a future growth engine. Chinas construction plan of 36 million indemnificatory apartments largely offsets the negative impact incurred by the declining investment growth in commercial real estate. In 2012, China finished 6.01 million indemnificatory apartments and started building 7.81 million ones, overachieving the tasks stipulated in early 2012.



The report covers the followings:

1. Status quo, competition pattern, and maintenance market of the global elevator industry;

2. Competitive landscape of China elevator industry, mainly layout of foreign brands in China as well as competition between domestic and foreign brands

3. Supply structure, new elevator output and maintenance market of China elevator industry;

4. Demand structure, demand analysis and main influencing factors of China elevator industry;

5. Elevator import & export value, volume and prices in China

6. Output, sales volume, operation, major projects and orders of seven global elevator manufacturers and eight Chinese ones;

7. Development trends of markets, products and technologies in China elevator industry.



