Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Global and China EMS and ODM Industry Report 2013-2014 studies the following aspects:



Overview of EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) industry

EMS and ODM downstream market

EMS and ODM industry

26 EMS and ODM companies



EMS and ODM services refer to the services for brand vendors except brand marketing, including product development and design, raw material procurement, manufacturing, assembly and after-sales services. There comes EMS and ODM according to the scope of service, but the boundary between EMS and ODM is difficult to determine. Many ODM companies are engaged in EMS business, and EMS companies are also involved in design, so the EMS and ODM industry arises.



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Thanks to high capacity utilization, EMS and ODM vendors are adept at controlling costs, which can speed up the shipment. Electronic products have a short lifespan, so the shipment must be done fast. The huge capacity and sound global logistics enable EMS and ODM vendors to launch products quickly. Besides, they can improve the efficiency of inventory management and procurement to take up less floating capital and space, reduce procurement costs, cut down capital expenditures and abate financial costs.



The EMS and ODM market valued about USD363.8 billion in 2013, representing a slight decrease of 0.3% over 2012, mainly due to a significant decline in the laptop shipment which is expected to drop further amid the sluggish global economic recovery in 2014. The global EMS and ODM market will fall by 2% in 2014 and rebound 1.5% to USD367.6 billion in 2015.



The EMS and ODM market covers telecommunications and network equipment, communications terminals (mobile phone), computers (including desktop PC, laptop, Tablet PC), computer peripherals (including HDD, display, printer, etc.), consumer electronics (TV sets, game consoles) , industrial electronics, automotive electronics, medical and defense electronics.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction to EMS and ODM

1.1 Definition

1.2 Background



2 EMS and ODM Downstream Market

2.1 EMS and ODM Market Size

2.2 PC Market

2.2.1 Desktop PC Market

2.2.2 Laptop Market

2.2.3 Tablet PC Market

2.3 Network and Telecommunications Equipment

2.3.1 Recent Developments of Telecom Equipment Vendors

2.3.2 4G Communications

2.3.3 RRH

2.3.4 Chinese 4G Telecommunications Equipment Market

2.3.5 Data Center Market

2.3.6 Switch Market



3 EMS and ODM Industry

3.1 Overview

3.2 Ranking

3.3 SMEs



4 EMS and ODM Vendors

4.1 Hon Hai

4.2 BYD Electronic

4.3 Flextronics

4.4 Jabil

4.5 Quanta

4.6 Compal

4.7 Wistron

4.8 Inventec



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