"In 2010, the forklift industry of China saw explosive growth, with the sales volume breaking 200,000 sets for the first time to 232,409 sets, accounting for 73.9% of the Asia’s total and 31.4% of the world’s total. In 2011, China’s forklift industry continued to maintain rapid growth, and the sales volume reached 128,209 sets in the first half alone, up 35.5% YoY, making up 67.3% of Asia’s total sales volume and 27.8% of the world’s total. The flourish of China’s forklift industry is mainly attributable to the following two aspects: Firstly, the pickup of China's logistics and distribution industry boomed the domestic forklift market; secondly, the improvement of international trade situation fueled China’s forklift export.



Global and China Forklift Industry Report 2010-2011 highlights:

1. The status quo of the global forklift industry, focusing on major forklift products, regions and enterprises;



2. The production, sales and import & export of China’s forklift industry;



3. The status quo of two market segments in China: internal combustion forklifts and electric forklifts;



4. The operations, competitive edges and future strategies of the world’s top 7 enterprises as well as 12 key enterprises in China.



As for product breakdown, in 2010, internal combustion forklift emerged as the most prominent product in China’s forklift market, with annual sales volume growing 70.0% YoY to 179,667 sets and sales volume proportion climbing to 77.3%. In the same year, electric forklift also did well and attained a year-on-year rise of 58.8% in sales volume. In particular, the sales volume of electric counterbalanced driving forklift rose by 56.9% YoY, while that of electric warehouse forklift increased by 60.4% year on year.



In terms of enterprise, the mushrooming development of China’s forklift market in recent years has attracted many international leading enterprises, including Linde, Komatsu, Halla, Mitsubishi, Toyota, TCM and Hyster, to establish joint ventures in China. Meanwhile, large Chinese construction machinery groups, such as Lonking and Liugong, have also set foot in the forklift field.



Despite the increasingly fierce competition, Anhui Heli and Zhejiang Hangcha firmly dominate half of China’s forklift market. In 2010, the forklift sales volume of the two companies exceeded 57,000 sets separately. In addition, the sales volume of Tailift China, Lonking Forklift, and Linde China also broke 10,000 sets respectively for the first time.



