Global and China Germanium Industry 2013-2017 Market Trend, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The global output of germanium resource was about 128 tons in 2012, of which, the output in China was about 90 tons with the proportion of 70.3%. Although the United States is rich in germanium resources, the output is extremely small and this country relies heavily on imports. There are 35 germanium ore-fields have been proven in China, which own the germanium metal reserves of about 3,500 tons and the prospective reserves of approximately 9,600 ton of metal. The germanium reserves in Yunnan Province account for 33.77% all over China, and Inner Mongolia is also rich in germanium resources.



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China’s germanium resources supply market presents the following three characteristics:



The supply side is an oligopolistic market. The germanium output of Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industrial Co., Ltd., Xilingol Tongli Ge Refine Co., Ltd. (brown coal mining), Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Co., Ltd. (zinc smelting by-products) is about 70 tons, accounting for 90% of China’s total supply volume. (Mengdong Germanium Industries has not formally put into production) The supply has seasonal characteristics. The supply volume of Inner Mongolia is about 20 to 30 tons; affected by the climate factors, the germanium output is mainly concentrated in March to November.



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Small market scale and strong operability. Under normal circumstances, the 10 tons of germanium output of Chihong Zinc & Germanium specifically supplies for Kunming Infrared Optics (KIRO); deducting Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industrial’s annual output of 30 tons, the overall supply of spot market is only 40 tons. If calculated at the price of CNY 10,000 / kg, the market scale would be only CNY 400 million; therefore, the market operability is very strong.



Table of Contents



1. Brief Introduction of Germanium

1.1 Characteristics and Applications

1.2 Industry Chain



2. Development Situations in Global Major Countries

2.1 The United States

2.2 Russia

2.3 Japan



3. Development Environment of China’s Germanium Industry

3.1 Economic Development Environment

3.1.1 Macro-economy

3.1.2 GDP

3.1.3 Investment in the Fixed Assets

3.1.4 Total Import and Export Amount and Growth Rate

3.2 Policy Environment



4. Development Overview of Germanium Industry

4.1 Global Market

4.1.1 Resources Distribution

4.1.2 Supply and Demand

4.2 Development Overview of China’s Germanium Industry

4.2.1 Resource Reserve and Distribution

4.2.2 Supply

4.2.3 Price Trend

4.3 Existing Problems and Countermeasures of China’s Germanium Industry



5. Monitoring Analysis of China’s Germanium and the Products Import and Export Data

5.1 Analysis of Import Data

5.2 Analysis of Export Data

5.3 Main Sources of Import Sorted by Trade Volume



6. Downstream Demands of Germanium Industry

6.1 Optical Fiber Field

6.2 Infrared Optics Field

6.3 Solar Cell Field

6.4 PET Catalyst Field



7. Competitive Landscape of Germanium Industry

7.1 Overview of Global Competitive Landscape

7.2 Industrial Concentration Ratio in China



8. Competitors in China’s Germanium Industry

8.1 Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industrial Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Status Quo of Operation

8.1.3 Competitiveness

8.2 Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Status Quo of Operation

8.2.3 Competitiveness

8.3 Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Co., Ltd.

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Status Quo of Operation

8.3.3 Competitiveness

8.4 Yunnan Luoping Zinc & Electricity Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Status Quo of Operation

8.4.3 Competitiveness

8.5 Xilingol Tongli Ge Refine Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Status Quo of Operation

8.5.3 Competitiveness



9. Development Prospect of China’s Germanium Industry

9.1 Development Trend

9.1.1 Industry Trend

9.1.2 Market Demand Trend

9.1.3 Technology Trend

9.2 Market Forecasting



10. Investment Opportunity and Risk of China’s Germanium Industry

10.1 Investment Environment

10.2 Investment Risk

10.2.1 Macro-policy Risk

10.2.2 Risk of Security and Environmental Protection

10.2.3 Risk of International Operation

10.2.4 Risk of Metal Price Fluctuation

10.2.5 Risk of Trade Business



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