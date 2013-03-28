Global and China Germanium Industry Report, 2012-2015 Latest Market Study

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Germanium falls under the category of scattered metal and it is widely applied in hi-tech fields. With proved reserves of 8,600 MMT worldwide, germanium is mainly found in countries like America, China and Canada. In particular, germanium reserves in America makes up 45% of the world’s total, followed by China in which the proportion hit 41%. Usually, Germanium ore associates with lead zinc ore; and the exploration of lead zinc ore is likely to pose grave threat to the environment. Given the rigid environmental protection regulations, America is a small germanium ore exploiter and producer, while China produces 70% germanium of the global total.



The development of China germanium industry features a great many of primary products and a small portion of intensive processing products. Given this, the Chinese government has bolstered the development of top-grade germanium products in recent years, vowing that deep-processing products of monocrystalline germanium slices and germanium optical components can enjoy 17% and 15% export tax rebates, respectively. In response to the favorable policy, flagship enterprises including Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co.,Ltd., Yunnan Chihong Zinc&Germanium Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Germanium Technology are setting up downstream products manufacturing bases in a successive way.



The report highlights the China and worldwide demand and supply of germanium products, and conducts an in-depth survey on the financial situation and development planning of leading industrial players at home and abroad on the basis of the development of major germanium products breakdown markets of China.



As one of the world’s most important germanium products manufacturers, Umicore’s? electro-optical materials business division is specialized in the production of PV products, LED products substrates, optical materials, and night-vision technology optical components.



Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co.,Ltd. is the only listed company primarily focused on the production of germanium products in China, featuring the most complete germanium industrial chain and the largest amount of germanium metal reserves. In 2013, the company is set to purchase ore exploitation rights to integrate upstream resources. At the same time, downstream germanium products processing projects of the company have been put into production successively, including monocrystalline germanium slices for solar cell use, germanium tetrachloride for optical fiber use and infrared optical germanium lens.



