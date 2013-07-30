Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Gypsum Board Industry Report, 2012-2013 market report to its offering

Since 2006, China has issued a dozen of laws & regulations and policies on promoting new building materials. As a kind of ideal material to construct green building, the gypsum board can not only maximize housing functions to meet the specific needs for living and working, but also go with the tide of developing green economy. In 2003-2012, Chinas gypsum board output soared from 173 million sq meters to 2.121 billion sq meters, with the CAGR of 28.48%.



The floor space of buildings completed determines the demand for gypsum boards in a direct way. In 2012, the floor space of buildings completed nationwide saw a steep decline year-on-year, leading to the nationwide growth in demand for gypsum boards dropping by roughly 12% year-on-year to 2.5 billion sq meters. As a result, the gypsum board output growth rate was on a year-on-year dive by 14.37%. It is estimated that Chinas demand for gypsum boards will keep up with the growth by around 10%-15% with the synergy of increasing urbanization rate and market penetration rate as well as house remolding.



In the gypsum board market of China, Beijing New Building Material (Group) holds precedence under the severe competition circumstances. And no other domestic counterparts featuring small production scale but foreign industrial players including Germany-based Knauf, Australia-based Boral and France-based Saint-Gobain, are in the position to compete with Beijing New Building Material (Group). In 2012, the gypsum board output of Beijing New Building Material (Group) hit 1.044 billion sq meters, accounting for 49.2% of Chinas total. In particular, the companys dragon gypsum board products are oriented to high-end product market with the market occupancy surpassing 50%, while its Taishan gypsum board products are targeted at low- and medium-end markets. With the advantages in scale and product line, the Taishan gypsum board products are more competitive in the market.



The report analyzes the supply and demand scale in global and China gypsum board market, and highlights major industrial players both at home and abroad.? ?



Saint-Gobain is one of the first transnational building material corporations that have marched into the Chinese market, with 54 subsidiaries all across China. In the gypsum board product field, in particular, it has established three production bases in China respectively in Shanghai, Changzhou and Huludao with the collective output hitting 90 million sq meters so far. And it has stretched its commercial arm towards Northeast China and North China from East China to develop its gypsum board business. ??? ?



Beijing New Building Material (Group) is still accelerating the capacity layout in around China. In 2012, the gypsum board capacity of the company recorded 1.65 billion sq meters, of which, Dragon brands contributed 450 million sq meters while Taishan 1.2 billion sq meters. Thus far, the company has had seven production lines under construction with the collective capacity expecting 260 million sq meters. The estimates show its expectation of 2 billion sq meters of gypsum board capacity by 2015 will be realized in advance.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/133487/global-and-china-gypsum-board-industry-report-2012-2013.html