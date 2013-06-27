Global and China High Barrier Material Industry Report, 2013-2016: Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Ethylene / Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH), Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) are three well-known high barrier materials in the market. Featured with strong gas barrier property, organic solvent resistance, environmental protection and safety, these materials are widely used in food, drug packaging and other fields.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169931&type=S



By 2012, the global PVDC resin capacity had been 214Kt, mainly contributed by Dow Chemical, Kureha, Asahi Kasei and other companies. Meanwhile, major Chinese PVDC resin producers included Juhua (capacity: 28 Kt/a) and Nantong Hui Yu Feng New Materials (a joint venture of Shuanghui, Kureha and Toyota Tsusho) (capacity: 10 Kt/a). In 2013, Juhua will expand the PVDC resin capacity to 34Kt/a, while in 2014?Nantong Hui Yu Feng New Materials will raise the PVDC resin capacity to 20Kt/a.



In China, PVDC resin is usually applied to the production of PVDC casing film. As of 2012, China’s PVDC casing film capacity hit 80Kt/a, of which 35Kt/a (44%) came from Shuanghui and 12Kt/a (15%) was generated by Shandong Jinluo. Furthermore, China is developing PVDC plastic wrap and PVDC shrink film. In August 2012, Juhua developed PVDC plastic wrap resin independently.



In 2012, the global EVOH resin capacity reached 132Kt, mostly released by Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Taiwan ChangChun PetroChemical. China relies on the import of EVOH resin. In the future, in the wake of China’s EVOH resin industrialization, the upgrading of food packaging and the fast-growing automotive industry, the demand for EVOH resin will ascend stably.



By 2012, Teijin, Toyobo and Mitsubishi Chemical had the ability of producing PEN. China is conducting the R & D of PEN products, and no one company can enforce mass production.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169931&type=S



The report mainly covers the following aspects:



Overview of high barrier materials, containing definition, classification, industry chain and prospect;



Global and Chinese PVDC, EVOH and PEN markets, embracing definition, classification, production process, processing technology, capacity, output, sales volume, supply, demand, application and future development trends.



14 global and Chinese PVDC, EVOH and PEN enterprises, including PVDC producers Dow and Kureha, EVOH companies Kuraray and Nippon Gohsei, as well as PEN vendors Teijin and DuPont. The report introduces their profile, revenue, revenue structure, R & D investment, PVDC, EVOH and PEN business, business in China and prospect.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/