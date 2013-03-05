Global and China Laser Equipment and Processing Industry Report, 2012-2014 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Benefitting from the huge demand in the field of aerospace, energy, electronics and metal welding, the laser market maintained rapid growth in 2011, though the global manufacturing industry was sluggish. The global laser sales hit USD7.46 billion in 2011, an increase of 14% over 2010; the sales are expected to grow moderately by 1% to 2% in 2012.



China’s laser equipment industry also experienced rapid growth in 2011, and the sales rose by 15% from 2010, slightly higher than the global growth rate. Impacted by the macroeconomy, the demand from China’s machinery industry and heavy industry for high-power laser equipment was reduced in 2011; at the same time, however, small and medium-power laser equipment still maintained quick growth. The growth of laser equipment sales in 2011 was mainly generated by small and medium-power laser equipment. As a global manufacturing giant, China has huge potential demand for laser equipment in the fields of automobile, semiconductor and electronics, and the prospect of laser equipment in China is promising.



China's laser processing services focus on precision metal parts machining and laser drilling, which account for more than 60% of Chinese laser processing market.



Han's Laser Technology is China's largest laser equipment production enterprise, with products covering various fields such as laser marking equipment, laser welding equipment and laser cutting equipment. The company's laser equipment sales accounted for about 8% of the total sales in Chinese market. It occupies more than 25% of Chinese laser marking equipment market and nearly 30% of Chinese laser welding equipment market. Han's Laser Technology becomes a supplier of Apple and Foxconn in 2012.



Sunshine is a representative laser processing enterprise in China, and its business covers template processing, laser drilling, laser molding and precision metal parts processing, in which template processing is the highlight, contributing more than 70% of the company's sales. After several years of development, Sunshine has set up 16 laser processing stations in 14 cities across the Pearl River Delta, the Yangtze River Delta, the Bohai Rim Economic Zone and other major Chinese electronic information industrial bases, primarily serving local electronic manufacturers.



The report includes the following aspects:



Sales, major enterprises, applications and market segments of the global laser industry;

Scale, major enterprises, regional distribution, R & D, import and export of Chinese laser equipment market;

Development and prospect of Chinese laser cutting equipment, laser marking equipment, laser medical equipment, laser holography market;

Development and prospect of China laser processing industry; status quo and prospect of laser templates, precision metal parts, laser molding and laser drilling businesses;

Development and prospect of major global and Chinese laser equipment enterprises;

Development of Chinese laser processing enterprises.



