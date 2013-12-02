Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Laser Equipment and Processing Industry Report, 2013-2017 market report to its offering

The European and American economic crisis, Asian economic slowdown and a number of other factors have impacted the development of global laser industry, and reduced the growth rate of global industrial laser sector to single digit. The growth rate of global laser system market declined from 16% in 2011 to 6% in 2012, and is expected to further drop to around 4% in 2013.



As a global processing and manufacturing center, China has continuously expanded the installation of laser processing equipment and occupied more than 10% of the global market. However, due to the weak downstream demand, the growth rate of Chinese laser equipment market in 2012 and 2013 both fell to below 10%. Among major enterprises, only Han’s Laser Technology and Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology have achieved business growth, other enterprises have realized a little growth or negative growth. With continuous upgrading of processing and manufacturing industry, it’s expected that the laser industry will see recovery growth and business performance will pick up in 2014 and 2015.



Han’s Laser Technology is China’s largest laser equipment manufacturer with the most complete products. Despite the laser industry downturn, Han’s Laser Technology has maintained rapid growth, and achieved a year-on-year revenue growth rate of 18.53% in the first half of 2013. In particular, the revenue from high-power laser cutting equipment, laser welding equipment and laser cutting equipment rose by 77.13%, 13.32% and 35.03% year on year respectively.



Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology is China’s largest laser processing service company with the most complete business types. It occupies big shares in the laser template processing and laser forming service markets, which are expected to hit 21% and 13% respectively in 2013. In the first half of 2013, the growth rate of its revenue from laser forming services, HDI drilling and UV drilling reached 41.63%, 119.33% and 575.08% respectively, displaying strong growth momentum.



Global and China Laser Equipment and Processing Industry Report, 2013-2017 of ResearchInChina mainly includes the following:



- Sales, major enterprises, application fields, market segments and forecast of global laser industry;



- Market size, major enterprises, regional distribution, import & export and forecast of laser equipment in China;



- Market development and forecast of laser cutting equipment, laser marking equipment, laser welding equipment, laser engraving equipment, laser medical equipment and laser holography in China;



- Development of Chinese laser processing industry as well as market and forecast of laser template, precision metal parts, laser forming and laser drilling businesses;



- Business development of major laser processing equipment manufacturers in China and worldwide.



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