Global and China LED Industry Chain 2013 Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Firstly, the report describes the background knowledge of LED Industry chain, including LED Sapphire ingot use high purity alumina sapphire ingot and wafer LED chip and packing LED products applications etc Concepts Classification production process technical parameters; then statistics Global key high purity alumina Sapphire manufacturers Ingot wafer Manufacturers (KY method EFG method HEM method VHGF method MCGE method CZ method etc.)



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LED chip and application products capacity production cost price production value profit margins and other relevant data, statistics these enterprises LED products, customers, raw materials, company background information, then summary statistics and analysis the relevant data on these enterprises. We got Global and China high purity alumina Sapphire Ingot wafer and chip application production market share, Global and China LED Products supply and shortage, Global and China alumina Sapphire Ingot wafer led chip etc products 2010 -2017 production price cost profit production value profit margins, etc.



At the same time, we analyzed and discussed supply and demand changes in LED chain market and business development strategies, conduct a comprehensive analysis on Global and China LED industry chain trends. Finally, the report also introduced LED industry chain related investment opportunity and research conslusions.



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Table of Contents



Chapter One High-Purity Alumina Industry 1

1.1 High-Purity Alumina Production Process 1

1.2 High-Purity Alumina Manufacturing Technology 11

1.3 Supply and Demand of High-Purity Alumina, Market Forecast 13

1.4 Cost Price Value Profit Margin 18

1.5 Global Key manufactures 20

1.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.?Japan? 20

1.5.2 Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd 22

1.5.3 Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co., Ltd. 24

1.5.4 WEC Superabrasives?Taiwan? 26

1.5.5 Dalian Rall Fine Ceramics Co., Ltd. 28



Chapter Two Sapphire Ingot Wafer Industry 30

2.1 Sapphire Ingot Manufacturing Technology and Processes 30

2.1.1 KY method 30

2.1.2 HEM method 31

2.1.3 CZ method 32

2.1.4 EFG method 34

2.1.5 C-axis Growth Method 34

2.1.6 ARC Energy Method (America Company) 34

2.1.7 Global Key manufactures 37

2.2 Global and China Sapphire Ingot Market Forecast, Supply & Demand 55

2.3 Sapphire Ingot Production Comparison 64

2.4 LED Ingot Manufacturing Cost Analysis 68

2.5 LED Wafer Process & Cost Analysis (2”, 4” 6”), (Sapphire, SiC) 69

2.6 Ingot& Wafer Price Trend (2”, 4”, 6”) 70



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