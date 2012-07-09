Global and China Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material and Battery Industry Report, 2011-2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- By merits of high security, long service life and high temperature resistance, LiFePO4 battery has become the cutting-edge product in the development of lithium battery industry and gained considerable application in EV, electric tool, electric bicycle and energy storage market. The ballooning expansion of LiFePO4 battery market fuels the robust demand for LiFePO4 materials. In 2011, the global sales volume of LiFePO4 material approximated 4,000 tons, making up 6.73% of the sales volume of anode materials for lithium batteries worldwide.



In 2011, apart from A123 System, Valence and Phostech which still take leading positions in the output of LiFePO4 materials, Taiwan-based enterprises including Formosa Energy & Material Technology and Aleees saw rapid growth in capacity. Additionally, in the Chinese mainland market, enterprises such as Shenzhen-based BTR and HeFei GuoXuan High-Tech Power Energy also witnessed soaring increase in revenue.



The report highlights the following aspects: demand & competition of LiFePO4 material market in China and worldwide; prices of LiFePO4 material and the progress of disputes on patent; outlook of major LiFePO4 battery downstream application market in China. Moreover, the report sheds lights on 18 leading LiFePO4 material manufacturers, including A123 Systems, Formosa Energy & Material Technology, Tianjin STL Energy Technology and Pulead Technology Industry, as well as 10 major LiFePO4 battery producers such as BYD, Shenzhen-based China BAK Battery and Pihsiang Energy Technology.



Shenzhen BTR is mainly engaged in the production of electrode materials for lithium ion batteries. In 2011, BTR set up an industry park in Tianjin to build a 2,000 t/a LiFePO4 material production line. In 2011, the sales of BTR surged by over 40% year-on-year to roughly RMB860 million. In particular, the sales from export business increased by nearly 100% year-on-year.



Hirose Tech currently has a LiFePO4 capacity of 50 tons per month. The new plant under construction in Longtan, Taiwan will increase the capacity to 1,200 tons per year at the end of 2012. The prospective LiFePO4 capacity of the new plant will reach 9,600 tons. At the same time, its battery products have marched into the electric vehicle market since the second quarter of 2012.



BYD is the only vehicle LiFePO4 battery pack producer equipped with large-scale production technology in Chinese mainland. And its independently developed iron-based batteries have been successfully applied in BYD E6 and F3DM. In 2011, BYD issued 79 million shares and raised RMB2.192 billion. And the fund was mainly invested in lithium battery and auto R&D production base projects. BYD is projected to further increase its investment in iron-based battery industry.



Pihsiang Energy Technology, which developed 18650-type LiFePO4 battery in 2005, is the first fully automated LiFePO4 battery producer that realizes mass production in the world. In 2012, Pihsiang Machinery, the parent company of Pihsiang Energy Technology, is scheduled to expand European EV market. Pihsiang Energy Technology will ride the winds to build a new 150 million ah/a LiFePO4 battery plant in Taiwan.



