Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Lithium Iron Phosphate Material and Battery Industry Report, 2013-2015 market report to its offering

Power battery cathode materials mainly include lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide, multi-element materials and lithium iron phosphate, of which, global market share of lithium cobalt oxide has kept declining over the recent years, while that of both multi-element materials and lithium iron phosphate has got improved to some extent.



Internationally, lithium iron phosphate manufacturers mainly refer to the U.S.-based A123 and Valence, Canada-based Phostech, Taiwan-based Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide Corp., Aleees and HIROSE TECH. Among them, the first three companies grasp more mature mass-production technology. However, driven by the Asia-Pacific new energy electric vehicle industry, global lithium iron phosphate industry is gradually shifting focus towards Mainland China and Taiwan.



Global lithium iron phosphate sales volume approximated 11 kilotons in 2013, about 52.7% of which came from China, largely because Chinese electric vehicle companies tended to use power battery with lithium iron phosphate as cathode materials.



According to China's Planning for the Development of the Energy-Saving and New Energy Automobile Industry (2012-2020), pure electric vehicles (PEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) strive to reach cumulative output and sales volume of 500,000 by 2015; over five million by 2020, with production capacity of two million. As the most important cathode material of battery power in China, lithium iron phosphate will see a significant increase in demand driven by the new energy automotive industry in the future.



In China, there have been more than 100 companies involved in lithium iron phosphate by the end of 2013, and over ten of them such as Tianjin STL Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd., Sichuan Huangming Lithium Energy New Materials Co., Ltd., Nanjing Lasting Brilliance New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Yantai Zhuoneng Battery Material Co.,Ltd can achieve large-scale production. And, many domestic enterprises based on the promising market prospects have made capacity expansion plans, especially Pulead Technology, Huangming Lithium Energy and Nanjing Lasting Brilliance will raise lithium iron phosphate capacity to 10kt/a each in 2015.



The report focuses on the followings:



- Overview of the global lithium iron phosphate industry, including sales volume, market share and major international suppliers;



- Status quo of China lithium iron phosphate industry, including policies, sales volume, industrial distribution, competition pattern and key suppliers;



- Supply and demand of China lithium iron phosphate battery industry, including upstream suppliers and downstream customers;



- Operation and development strategies of 20 lithium iron phosphate material manufacturers (including A123, Valence, Phostech, Aleees, Tianjin STL and Pulead Technology) in Mainland China and Taiwan;



- Operation and development strategies of 11 Chinese lithium iron phosphate battery companies (including BYD, BAK Battery, Tianjin Lishen and Shenzhen Mottcell).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153143/global-and-china-lithium-iron-phosphate-material-and-battery-industry-report-2013-2015.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###