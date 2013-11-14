Global and China Maleic Anhydride Industry 2013 Market Research and Development Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and industry chain structure. Global market analysis and Chinese domestic market analysis are provided with a focus on history, developments, trends and competitive landscape of the market. A comparison between the international and Chinese situation is also offered.



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Global and China Maleic Anhydride Industry Research Report 2013 also focuses on development policies and plans for the industry as well as a consideration of a cost structure analysis. Capacity production, market share analysis, import and export consumption and price cost production value gross margins are discussed.



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A key feature of this report is it focus on major industry players, providing an overview, product specification, product capacity, production price and contact information for Global Top15 companies. This enables end users to gain a comprehensive insight into the structure of the international and Chinese Maleic Anhydride industry. Development proposals and the feasibility of new investments are also analyzed. Companies and individuals interested in the structure and value of the Maleic Anhydride industry should consult this report for guidance and direction.



Table of Contents



Chapter One Maleic Anhydride Industry Overview

1.1 Maleic Anhydride Definition(Product Picture and Specifications)

1.2 Maleic Anhydride Classification and Application

1.3 Maleic Anhydride Industry Chain Structure

1.4 Maleic Anhydride Industry Overview

1.5 Maleic Anhydride Industry History

1.6 Maleic Anhydride Industry Competitive Landscape

1.7 Maleic Anhydride Industry International and China Development Comparison



Chapter Two Maleic Anhydride Market Data Analysis

2.1 2013 Global and China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Price List

2.2 2013 Global and China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Gross Margin List

2.3 2013 Global and China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Capacity and Market Share List

2.4 2013 Global and China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Production and Market Share List

2.5 2013 Global and China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Production Value and Market Share List



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Tables and Figures



Figure Maleic Anhydride Product Picture

Table Maleic Anhydride Product Specifications List

Table Maleic Anhydride Classification and Applications List

Figure Maleic Anhydride Industry Chain Structure

Figure 2012 Global Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Production Market Share

Figure 2012 China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Production Market Share

Table 2013 Global and China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Price List

Table 2013 Global and China Key Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Gross Margin List