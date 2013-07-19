Global and China Marine Diesel Engine Industry Analysis Research Report, 2012-2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- In 2012, affected by the economic slowdown, shipping market slump, shipbuilding order contraction and other factors, the global marine diesel engine market shrank by 12.9% year on year to 67.27 million horsepower. In 2013, it’s expected that the global shipping market will continue to face difficulties, and the marine diesel engine market size will keep decreasing, to 65.91 million horsepower.



MAN and W?rtsil?, two global marine diesel engine giants, share 98% of the global low-speed marine engine market and 70% of the global medium-speed marine engine market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-marine-diesel-engine-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html



At present, although China is the world's largest shipbuilding country, the development of marine diesel engines is relatively slow, and the production is mainly carried out through technology licensing of companies like MAN and W?rtsil?. As of the end of 2012, MAN has authorized more than 19 companies in China, while W?rtsil? authorized nine (including a joint venture).



Global and China Marine Diesel Engine Industry Report, 2012-2013 analyzes current status of the global and Chinese marine diesel engine market, sheds light on low-speed and medium-speed marine engine market segments, and delves into four international companies and 16 Chinese enterprises.



Hudong Heavy Machinery is the largest manufacturer of low-speed marine diesel engine in China, with annual output of 145 marine diesel engines (1.551 million kilowatts), including 125 low-speed ones (1.418 million kilowatts); in 2012, due to the shipping market downturn, the company’s marine diesel engine output fell to 140 units (1.446 million kilowatts).



Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/



Zhenjiang CME is a key medium-speed marine diesel engine manufacturer in China, and its output has repeatedly hit record highs in recent years, surpassing 400 units in 2009, 600 units in 2010, and 700 units in 2011, but dropped to 410 units in 2012 due to the industry downturn.



Affected by the sluggish shipbuilding industry, Chinese marine diesel engine enterprises, especially private firms like Hefei RongAn Power Machinery, ZGPT Diesel Heavy Industry and Jiangsu Antai Power Machinery, have seen sharp decline in order intake, run under capacity, and suffered increasing pressure. These companies began to expand their business scope for long-term development.



Hefei RongAn Power Machinery has implemented a “marine engine-led co-development of multiple businesses” transition strategy since the end of 2011. At present, apart from strengthening its cooperation with shipyards, the company is developing medium-speed diesel engines and generator sets for marine equipment, and is actively engaged in the dual-fuel main engine and pure LNG-fueled main engine technology R&D and production.



Related Reports



Global Marine Lubricants Market

(http://www.researchmoz.us/marine-lubricants-market-by-product-mineral-synthetic-bio-by-application-engine-oil-hydraulic-oil-grease-etc-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html)



Marine Lubricants Market by Product (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio), by Application (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, etc.) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global marine lubricant demand was 2,272.6 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 2,852.5 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2012 to 2018. Marine lubricants reduce the friction between operating mechanical components, thereby increasing the output efficiency of machineries, engines and components installed on a ship. The growing shipping industry is expected to augment the growth of the marine lubricant market in the near future.



Marine Freight Market in the US and the UK 2012-2016

(http://www.researchmoz.us/marine-freight-market-in-the-us-and-the-uk-2012-2016-report.html)



Marine Freight market in the US and UK to reach US$70.97 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing partnerships and alliances. The Marine Freight market in the US and UK has also been witnessing environmental standards stimulating older marine vehicles replacement. However, failure of IT and communications systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.Marine Freight Market in the US and UK 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US and UK regions; it also covers the Marine Freight market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us