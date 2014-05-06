Global and China Mattress Industry 2014 Latest Research Report by MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Global And China Mattress Industry 2014



The report firstly introduced Mattress basic information included Mattress definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Mattress industry policy and plan, Mattress product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Mattress capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Mattress products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed Global and China Mattress capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced Global and China Mattress 2009-2014 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



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And also listed Mattress upstream raw materials equipments and down stream client alternative products survey analysis and Mattress marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, this report introduced Mattress new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of Global and China Mattress industry.



In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China Mattress industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Mattress industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



Table of Contents



Chapter One Mattress Industry Overview 1

1.1 Mattress Definition 1

1.2 Mattress Classification and Application 1

1.3 Mattress Industry Chain 3

1.4 Mattress Industry Overview 4



Chapter Two Mattress International and China Market Analysis 5

2.1 Mattress Industry International Market Analysis 5

2.1.1 Mattress International Market Development History 5

2.1.2 Mattress Product and Technology Developments 6

2.1.3 Mattress Competitive Landscape Analysis 7

2.1.4 Mattress International Key Countries Development Status 8

2.1.5 Mattress International Market Development Trend 9

2.2 Mattress Industry China Market Analysis 11

2.2.1 Mattress China Market Development History 11

2.2.2 Mattress Product and Technology Developments 13

2.2.3 Mattress Competitive Landscape Analysis 15

2.2.4 Mattress China Key Regions Development Status 16

2.2.5 Mattress China Market Development Trend 18

2.3 Mattress International and China Market Comparison Analysis 19



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Chapter Three Mattress Development Environmental Analysis 23

3.1 China Economic Environment Analysis 23

3.1.1 China GDP Analysis 23

3.1.2 China CPI Analysis 24

3.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis 26

3.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis 27

3.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis 28

3.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis 29



Chapter Four Mattress Development Policy and Plan 30

4.1 China Government Policy and Development Plan 30

4.2 Sub-Industry Policy Analysis 33

4.3 Local Policy and Development Analysis 34

4.4 Downstream Industry Policy and Demand Analysis 38

4.5 Hotspots and Influence Analysis 40



Chapter Five Mattress technological process and cost structure 41

5.1 mattress product technical parameters 41

5.2 Mattress Technical analysis 42

5.3 Mattress cost structure 44



Chapter Six 2009-2014 Mattress Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 45

6.1 2009-2014 Mattress Capacity Production Overview 45

6.2 2009-2014 Mattress Production Market Share Analysis 53

6.3 2009-2014 Mattress Demand Overview 56

6.4 2009-2014 Mattress Supply Demand and Shortage 56

6.5 2009-2014 Mattress Import Export Consumption 57

6.6 2009-2014 Mattress Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin 57



Chapter Seven Mattress Key Manufacturers Analysis 60

7.1 SERTA 60

7.2 Sealy 64

7.3 Tempur-Pedic 69

7.4 KINGKOIL 73

7.5 Restonic 77

7.6 Musterring 80

7.7 McROSKEY AIRFLEX 84

7.8 Beddingking 87

7.9 Shanghai Slumberland soft furniture limited company 90

7.10 Eurasia Mattresses 95

7.11 Hillman 100

7.12 YALAN 105

7.13 Hunan province good night home furnishing industry limited company 114

7.14 Jisi Group 121

7.15 Wanbao 126

7.16 Lianle 134

7.17 Huaweimei 139

7.18 mengshen Company 144

7.19 Daziran 148

7.20 Yuanmengyuan 155

7.21 Weilan 160

7.22 Mousse bedroom supplies Limited 166

7.23 Fengyang 171



Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis and Influence 175

8.1 Upstream Raw Materials Price Analysis and Influence 175

8.2 Upstream Equipments Market Analysis and Influence 177

8.3 Down Stream Demand Analysis and Influence 178

8.4 Alternative Products Analysis and Influence 180



Chapter Nine Mattress Marketing Channels Analysis 182

9.1 Mattress Marketing Channels Status 182

9.2 Mattress Marketing Channels Management 184

9.3 Mattress Marketing Channels Establishment 188

9.4 Mattress Marketing Channels Development Trend 190



Chapter Ten Mattress Industry Development Trend 191

10.1 2014-2019 Mattress Development Trend 191

10.2 2014-2019 Market Potential Forecast 192

10.3 2014-2019 R&D Trend 193

10.4 2014-2019 Marketing Channels Change Trend 194

10.5 2014-2019 Competition Pattern Development Trends 196

10.6 2014-2019 Import Export Development Trend 198



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Chapter Eleven Mattress Industry Development Proposals 199

11.1 Macroeconomic Development Countermeasures 199

11.1.1 Macroscopic policy 201

11.1.2 Specific control measures 202

11.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy 203

11.3 New Project Investment Proposals 204

11.4 Marketing Channel Strategy Proposals 206

11.5 Competitive Environment Strategy Proposals 209



Chapter Twelve Mattress New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 211

12.1 Mattress Project SWOT Analysis 211

12.2 Mattress New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis 211

12.2.1 Project name 211

12.2.2 Project Products and Scale 211

12.2.3 Project Key Constructions 212

12.2.4 Project Schedule 212

12.2.5 Project Investment Feasibility 212



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