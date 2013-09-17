Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Micro Electronic-Acoustics Component Industry Report, 2013 market report to its offering

The report includes the following aspects:



1, Introduction to Micro Electronic-Acoustics

2, Downstream Market of Micro Electronic-Acoustics

3, Micro Electronic-Acoustics Industry

4, 21 Micro Electronic-Acoustics Enterprises



Micro Electronic-Acoustics mainly refers to the electro-acoustic products installed in mobile phones, laptops and other mobile electronic products, including handsfree, earphone, receiver, speaker system and microphone. In the wake of the outbreak of smart phone, the market value of Micro Electronic-Acoustics soared to USD5,160 million in 2011 and USD6,347 million with the growth rate of 26.3% in 2012. The growth of the market is expected to slow down to 13.1% in 2013, valuing USD7,180 million, of which handsfree and speaker system will see the strongest growth.



Handsfree and speaker system industries are labor-intensive industries, requiring enterprises to control labor costs. Small enterprises feel difficult to compete with large companies, and their competitiveness becomes increasingly weak.



For example, the revenue of South Korea BSE slumped from USD156 million in 2009 to USD20 million in 2012. The revenue of the listed company New Jialian dropped from RMB364 million in 2010 to RMB223 million in 2012, and is expected to fall below RMB200 million in 2013. The electro-acoustic revenue of Japan STAR MICRONICS also descended from JPY7,646 million in FY2010 to JPY3,233 million in FY2013, so STAR MICRONICS transferred its electro-acoustic business to Foster in August 2013. Japan Hosiden may transfer the business to Foster as well.



In the booming MEMS microphone field, Knowles still performs outstandingly with 50% market share. However, vendors represented by Apple have reduced the procurement from Knowles in order to avoid the over-reliance on it. The second and fourth positions in the market are occupied by Chinese manufacturers as Apple's main suppliers; both of them have produced ECM and used the MEMS foundries of Germany Infineon.



AAC has obtained nearly USD100 million in revenue, and its main products are used in iPhone and iPad mini. GoerTeks MEMS microphones are basically applied to iPhone. The third-ranked ADI primarily produces high-performance products at high selling prices, and these products find application in Apple's iPhone 5. Infineon acts as a MEMS foundry of the companies who lack technology, such as China's AAC and GoerTek, Japan-based Hosiden and South Korea BSE. STMicroelectronics ranks fifth, mainly serving Nokia, HTC, Amazon Kindle and laptop vendors. Its shipments hit 60 million in 2012, breaking through the zero record in 2010. STMicroelectronics purchases MEMS wafers from Japan Omron.



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