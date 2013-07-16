Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Mobile Phone (Cell Phone) Assembly Industry Report, 2012-2013 market report to its offering

The report highlights:

1. Global Mobile Phone Market and Industry

2. China Mobile Phone Market and Industry

3. China Mobile Phone Export

4. 29 Mobile Phone Vendors



In 2012, the mobile phone shipment worldwide approximated 1.606 billion, a meager rise of 1.9% compared to 2011. Against the backdrop of sluggish emerging economies as well as the tenuous economic growth in Europe in 2013, the global mobile phone market is not optimistic, with the expected shipment slightly surging by 2.0% to 1.638 billion sets. Despite the fact that the growth dynamic of smartphone cannot compete with that in 2012, the smartphone shipment in 2013 is expected to exceed that of normal phones for the first time. Looking into 2014, emerging markets are still sluggish and, are greatly likely to see further downward mobility. By contrast, developed economies such as Japan and America are projected to witness stable growth momentum. And it is the same case for Europe whose mobile phone shipment is estimated to hit 1.688 billion sets by 2014.



In 2012, the smartphone shipment worldwide approximated 787 million sets, up 51.3% over 2011. The estimate shows that the figure in 2013 will be 950 million sets, up 20.7% over 2012. In 2013, smartphone is expected to make up 58% of the overall mobile phone market.



In 2012, the mobile phone output on Chinese mainland claimed around 1.210 billion, up 9.2% over 2011. Worldwide, 75% mobile phones are made in the mainland China, in 2011, the figure recorded 70%. It is projected that Chinas mobile phone output in 2013 will reach 1.28 billion sets, up 5.8% over 2012. In 2012, the mobile phone export volume on Chinese mainland amounted to 1.015 billion sets, of which, at least 10% were resold to mainland China. In China, mobile phone export destinations concentrate in Hong Kong, South Korea, America, EU, ASEAN, India and Mexico. In 2012, the export to Japan came out top in terms of growth, rising by 63%, followed by South Korea (by 39%), Hong Kong (by 30%), and America (by 25%). In particular, Chinas mobile phone export to the EU grew by 3.6%, while the export to India dived by 18%.



Supply chain companies maintained robust growth momentum, with the export volume in 2012 increased by around 90% over 2011 to 192 million. And the export volume of China Brilliant Supply Chain Service, ShenZhen Everich Supply Chain Service, First Flag, Shenzhen Xinlikang Supply Chain Management and Shenzhen Prolto Supply Chain Management all exceeded 10 million sets. In particular, Shenzhen Xinlikang Supply Chain Management realized the export volume as high as 62.25 million sets in 2012, compared to 4.24 million sets in 2011.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122337/global-and-china-mobile-phone-cell-phone-assembly-industry-report-2012-2013.html