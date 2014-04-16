Global and China Orthopedic Procedures Outlook to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- New report, "China Orthopedic Procedures Outlook to 2020", provides key procedures data on the China Orthopedic Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market categories Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).



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The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.



Scope



Procedure volumes data for Orthopedic market categories Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).



Projections for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.



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Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Orthopedic Procedures Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report



3 Orthopedic Procedures, China

3.1 Orthopedic Procedures, China, 2005-2020

3.2 Orthopedic Procedures Market, China, Category Comparison by Procedures, 2005-2020

3.3 Orthopedic Procedures, China, 2005-2012

3.4 Orthopedic Procedures, China, 2012-2020



4 Arthroscopy Procedures, China



4.2 Arthroscopy Procedures, China, 2012-2020



5 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, China

5.1 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, China, 2005-2012

5.2 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, China, 2012-2020



6 Hip Replacement Procedures, China

6.1 Hip Replacement Procedures, China, 2005-2012

6.2 Hip Replacement Procedures, China, 2012-2020

6.2.1 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), China, 2005-2012

6.2.2 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), China, 2012-2020

6.2.3 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), China, 2005-2012



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