Global and China Passive Component and High Barrier Material Industry,Electronics,Manufacturing,Packaging,Chemical

The report highlights the followings:

1. Brief Introduction to Passive Components;

2. Passive Component Industry & Market Segments-Capacitor, Inductor and Resistor;

3. Main Downstream Markets of Passive Components-Cell Phone, PC, Notebook PC and Tablet Computer;

4. 24 Passive Component Companies;

The passive component industry is estimated to generate the output value of USD21.7 billion in 2013, of which, the capacitor business will contribute around USD14.4 billion or 66%, the resistor about USD2 billion, the inductor roughly USD3 billion, and the magnetic component will generate USD1.2 billion or so.



The passive component industry is widespread in Japan, Taiwan, United States, Chinese Mainland and Southeast Asia. In particular, Japan holds overwhelming superiority, with the market share hitting 52%. With the substantial depreciation of the Japanese yen, the market share of Japan is expected to get further increased. By contrast, the market share of Chinese industrial players is no more than 7%, and most of them are specialized in the production of low-end products. Owning to the fact that the production of Chip-based passive components is highly automatic which implies the limited area of production base coverage, a great many of Japanese companies prefer to produce most of their products in local Japan, and turn to China and Southeast Asia for the production of small quantities of low-end products.



The capacitor falls into ceramic capacitor, aluminum electrolytic capacitor, PEDT, tantalum capacitor and film capacitor. In particular, the multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) makes up 62% in the capacitor market, with the largest shipment and the highest output value. On average, some 300-400 pieces of MLCCs are needed for each cellphone; some 400-600 pieces of MLCCs are wanted for each notebook PC; and some 300-400 pieces are required for each tablet PC. With the expanding MLCC market capacity, a part of aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is seized by MLCC market. MLCC is a kind of capacitor with the strongest growth momentum, while the aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is expected to shrink in the future.



High Barrier Material:



(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-high-barrier-material-industry-report-2013-2016-report.html)



Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), Ethylene / Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH), Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) are three well-known high barrier materials in the market. Featured with strong gas barrier property, organic solvent resistance, environmental protection and safety, these materials are widely used in food, drug packaging and other fields.



By 2012, the global PVDC resin capacity had been 214Kt, mainly contributed by Dow Chemical, Kureha, Asahi Kasei and other companies. Meanwhile, major Chinese PVDC resin producers included Juhua (capacity: 28 Kt/a) and Nantong Hui Yu Feng New Materials (a joint venture of Shuanghui, Kureha and Toyota Tsusho) (capacity: 10 Kt/a). In 2013, Juhua will expand the PVDC resin capacity to 34Kt/a, while in 2014?Nantong Hui Yu Feng New Materials will raise the PVDC resin capacity to 20Kt/a.



In China, PVDC resin is usually applied to the production of PVDC casing film. As of 2012, China’s PVDC casing film capacity hit 80Kt/a, of which 35Kt/a (44%) came from Shuanghui and 12Kt/a (15%) was generated by Shandong Jinluo. Furthermore, China is developing PVDC plastic wrap and PVDC shrink film. In August 2012, Juhua developed PVDC plastic wrap resin independently.



In 2012, the global EVOH resin capacity reached 132Kt, mostly released by Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Taiwan ChangChun PetroChemical. China relies on the import of EVOH resin. In the future, in the wake of China’s EVOH resin industrialization, the upgrading of food packaging and the fast-growing automotive industry, the demand for EVOH resin will ascend stably.



By 2012, Teijin, Toyobo and Mitsubishi Chemical had the ability of producing PEN. China is conducting the R & D of PEN products, and no one company can enforce mass production.



The report mainly covers the following aspects:



- Overview of high barrier materials, containing definition, classification, industry chain and prospect;

- Global and Chinese PVDC, EVOH and PEN markets, embracing definition, classification, production process, processing technology, capacity, output, sales volume, supply, demand, application and future development trends.

- 14 global and Chinese PVDC, EVOH and PEN enterprises, including PVDC producers Dow and Kureha, EVOH companies Kuraray and Nippon Gohsei, as well as PEN vendors Teijin and DuPont. The report introduces their profile, revenue, revenue structure, R & D investment, PVDC, EVOH and PEN business, business in China and prospect.



