Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Photovoltaic Inverter Industry Report, 2013 market report to its offering

Impacted by the decline in the installed capacity of PV systems in Germany, Italy and other European countries, the global PV inverter market growth slowed down in 2012, the growth rate of shipment was only 7%, and the market scale was flat with 2011. In view of the dropping PV demand and product prices, the growth space for global PV inverter market will be limited in 2013.



Globally, German inverter manufacturer SMA continues to occupy a leading position in the industry, but its market share is declining, to less than 30% in 2012. On the one hand, the industry competition is fierce; on the other hand, the global PV market is shifting from European countries to the United States, Japan and China. With the shrinking of the European market, the market share of European enterprises like SMA and Kaco will fall gradually, while the market share of enterprises like the U.S. AE and Chinese Sungrow will climb up.



In China, the world’s second largest PV market, the PV inverter industry developed fast in 2012, and the shipment increased by 86% year on year. In 2013, the Chinese government introduced incentive measures for distributed PV system, as a result, Chinese PV inverter industry may usher in rapid development in the next few years.



In the Chinese market, Sungrow firmly occupies the leading position with the product types, sales channels, technical level and production capacity that are difficult for other companies to surpass in a short term. However, the company’s profitability is dropping due to the intensifying industry competition and falling product prices. The Chinese PV inverter market competition is fierce. On the one hand, foreign enterprises such as SMA are fighting for the Chinese market through acquiring local enterprises; on the other hand, enterprises like Samil Power, Growatt and Guangdong East Power are preparing for listing, trying to enhance their competitiveness by virtue of the capital market.



Global and China Photovoltaic Inverter Industry Report, 2013 of ResearchInChina mainly includes the followings:



- Global PV inverter market development, including market scale, shipment, product prices, market demand forecasting, etc.;



- Global PV inverter market competition, including ranking of major companies over the years and the changes in ranking;



- China PV inverter market development, including market scale, shipment, market demand, policy environment, market prices, market characteristics, etc.;



- China PV inverter market competition, including ranking of major domestic companies and development of foreign-funded companies;



- Product lines, production capacity, operation and development trends of major global and Chinese PV inverter manufacturers.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144961/global-and-china-photovoltaic-inverter-industry-report-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###