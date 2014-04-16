Global and China Polyurethane Industry Chain Report, 2013 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Polyurethane products include polyurethane rigid foam, soft foam, elastomers, coatings, adhesives, fibers, etc., widely used in many fields such as automobile, refrigerator, construction, footwear, synthetic leather and fabric.



In 2013, the global output of polyurethane products hit about 19 million tons, 60% of which were polyurethane rigid and soft foam. In recent years, with the rapid growth in the polyurethane demand in Asia-Pacific region, the global polyurethane production center has transferred to Asia-Pacific, especially China.



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1 MDI

In 2013, the global MDI capacity of 6.8 million tons was generated by just 10 manufacturers or so in this industry, showing a high degree of concentration. In point of capacity, the top three companies -- Chinese Wanhua Chemical, Bayer and BASF contributed 62.9% to the world's total capacity; their counterparts consist of Huntsman, Dow, Nippon Polyurethane Industry and so on. The global polyurethane capacity is mainly available in China, the United States and Europe, in which China occupies about 1/3 share.



2 TDI

In 2013, the global TDI capacity approximated 2.6 million tons, 71.2% of which was contributed by Bayer, BASF, BorsodChem (a subsidiary of Wanhua Chemical), Japan Mitsui and China Cangzhou Dahua. The global TDI capacity is mainly distributed in China holding 1/3 share, the United States and South Korea.



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Table of Content



1 Overview of Polyurethane Industry

1.1 Overview

1.2 Raw Materials

1.3 Products

1.4 Industry Chain



2 Polyurethane Market

2.1 Global Market

2.2 Chinese Market

2.2.1 Status Quo



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3 Polyurethane Market Segments

3.1 Polyurethane Rigid Foam

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Global Market

3.1.3 Chinese Market



4 Upstream Polyurethane Materials

4.1 MDI

4.1.1 Global Market

4.1.2 Chinese Market

4.1.3 Import and Export

4.1.4 Price



5 Downstream Demand for Polyurethane

5.1 Demand of Building Energy Saving Industry

5.1.1 Performance Comparison

5.1.2 Cost Comparison

5.1.3 Fireproof Performance



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6 Key Global Companies

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2Operation

6.1.3 Operation of Plastic Division



7 Major Chinese Companies

7.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Revenue Structure



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