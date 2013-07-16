Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Powder Coating Industry Report, 2012-2013 market report to its offering

Powder coating is a low-pollution coating, and the application fields cover home appliance, architecture, automotive, pipeline, anticorrosion, etc.. Along with the growing voice for environmental protection coating around the globe, the proportion of powder coating in coating finished product structure has climbed up from 8% in 1995 to 20% in 2010. While in Chinas coating finished product structure, powder coating only contributes 11%, approximating worlds average level in 2000. In future, the market development space of China powder coating is still huge.



Driven by the downstream demands, the powder coating output in China approximated 1.07 million tons in 2012, rising by 7% from a year earlier. In 2012, the major powder coating companies in China involved Akzo Nobel Powder Coating, Huajia DuPont Chemical, Anhui Meijia New Materials, Guangzhou Kinte Industrial, Nippon Coating (Tianjin), etc.. In particular, Akzo Nobel has established 6 powder coating production bases in China, and the products are mainly applied in metal furniture, household articles, pipeline, and metal architectural materials and so on.



From the perspective of product market, foreign-funded enterprises occupy the high-end powder coating market of China by virtue of fine brand awareness and steady product performances. The domestic enterprises in China only dominate the medium and low end market due to the low product quality and prices.



Global and China Powder Coating Industry Report, 2012-2013 mainly involves the following contents:

Market supply, market distribution, application and market competition of powder coating industry around the globe;

Policy environment, product mix, output, competition pattern, etc. of powder coating industry in China;

Introduction of downstream industries of powder coating such as home appliance, building materials, pipeline, anticorrosion and automotive, including market demand, competitive pattern, development trend, etc.;

Operation, powder coating business development and deployment in China of seven major powder coating companies around the globe;

Operation of 10 major powder coating companies in China.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122347/global-and-china-powder-coating-industry-report-2012-2013.html