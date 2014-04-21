Global and China Reactive Power Compensation Device Industry Report , 2013-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Stimulated by the continuous improvement of China’s industrial and residential electricity demand, increasing investment in power grid, and accelerated development of reactive power compensation industry, the market scale of reactive power compensation device industry has been expanding.



Currently the most widely used reactive power compensation devices are still the traditional reactive power compensation devices and Static Var Compensator (SVC). The traditional reactive power compensation devices mainly include high voltage shunt capacitor bank reactive power compensation devices, which occupy about 80% of the market. Static Var Generator (SVG) only applies more in wind power, steel, metallurgy, rail transit, and its application in power grid is still in the pilot stage, having not formed a large market scale but with great market potential.



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With the gradual maturity and improvement of SVC and SVG technology, the product costs have been dropping, the application field will continue to expand, and the market share will also increase, while the market share of shunt capacitor reactive power compensation device will decline.



Under current conditions, the actual demand for SVC products occupies about 30% of the total demand for reactive power compensation devices. In the next decade, due to the increase in installed capacity, the annual average demand for reactive power compensation products from the power industry will exceed 96 million kvar, and the annual average demand for SVC products will remain over 28.8 million kvar.



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