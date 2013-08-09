Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Rubber Auxiliary Industry Report, 2012-2013 market report to its offering

In 2012, China rubber auxiliary industry saw stable growth, with the annual output surging by 8.35% year-on-year to 820,500 tons, China Rubber Industry Association said, adding that the output of accelerant registered 297,300 tons and the antioxidant output 292,200 tons, respectively, up 9.8% year-on-year and 3.6% year-on-year, while the export volume amounted to 239,000 tons, accounting for 29.1% of the total output. ?



2013 continues to see an adverse economic dynamic, but there is a great possibility to witness vibrant domestic demand. Coupled with steady advance of automobile, tire and other downstream sectors, China rubber auxiliary industry is predicted to maintain a growth rate between 8.0%-9.0% all the year round. ?

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The report touches on the status quo of the rubber auxiliary industry, highlights the market segments like antioxidant, accelerant, and insoluble sulfur, and analyzes 16 key companies at home and abroad.? ?



At present, the two hit rubber auxiliary products, antioxidant and accelerant, collectively make up over 70% in China rubber auxiliary market, while others including insoluble sulfur, processing aids and bonding system auxiliaries stand at less than 30% market share.



China has a great many of large-sized rubber auxiliary producers including Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology Co.,Ltd., Shandong Sunshine Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co., Ltd., Kemai Chemical Co.,Ltd. and Puyang Wiling Chemicals Co.,Ltd.



Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology Co.,Ltd. boasts the worlds largest rubber antioxidant and intermediate maker, with the capacity of 100,000-ton 6PPD, 120,000-ton p-aminodiphenylamine (PADPA) and 10,000-ton IPPD. In 2012, Sinochem International Corporation took over 60.976% stake of Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology Co.,Ltd., making it become the majority shareholder.



Shandong Sunshine Chemical Co.,Ltd. is equipped with a couple of product series including rubber antioxidant, rubber accelerator, rubber vulcanizing machine, and rubber pre-disppersants. In 2010-2012, the company accumulatively projected RMB124.7 million for technological innovation and product R&D, and developed new technologies of NS new products, DM-based new production technology, compound solvent process high-thermostable insoluble sulfur technology, etc.



Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co., Ltd. is the first listed rubber auxiliary company in China. The companys intensive commissioning of scorch retarder CTP, accelerant NS, accelerant CBS, accelerant M, rubber masterbatch and insoluble sulfur as part of its long-term planning in 2012H2 will boost the business performance in 2013 considerably.



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