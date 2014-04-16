Global and China Separating Membrane Industry 2013-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- In 2012, the global market scale of separating membrance products approached USD12 billion, of which, the market size of reverse osmosis membrance (including nanofiltration membrance), micro-filtration membrance and ultrafiltration membrance stood at around 95%. Worldwide, industrial players from Japan and the United States play a more dominant role, cases including Toray Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon, Asahi Kasei Corporationin all professional in micro-filtration and ultrafilatration membrance fields, as well as Hydranautics, The Dow Chemical Company, and GE in reverse osmosis membrance/nanofiltration membrance arenas.



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China separating membrane market has witnessed robust development with the growth pace keeping at 20%-30% in last ten years, albeit as a later starter. In 2012, the size of China separating membrance products market approximated RMB12 billion, with the proportion worldwide soaring to 16.3%. it is projected that China separating membrance market will continue its growth rate by around 20% in the upcoming years and that the figure by 2016 will jump to roughly RMB25 billion.



An integrated membrance industrial system has taken shape in China, with major products covering reverse osmosis membrance, micro-filtration membrance and ultrafiltration membrance with the market scale making up around 92%. Other separating membrance products include electric-driven membrance, gas separation membrane, medical membrance, etc.



Reverse osmosis membrance features the widest application, with the domestic market being occupied by foreign companies. And Chinese industrial players represented by Vontron Technology and Hangzhou Water Treatment Technology Development Center hold only 15% market share.



China micro-filtration membrance and ultrafiltration membrance markets demonstrate the fiercest competition, with the market occupancy nationwide exceeding 60%. China has more than 100 micro-filtration membrance and ultrafiltration membrance manufacturers consisting of Beijing Origin Water Technology, MOTIMO, and LITREE. However, foreign counterparts, such as Toray Industries and Asahi Kasei Corporation, are still taking a dominant position in high-end fields such as ultrapure water for electronic industry use, electrophoresis paint recycling, pharmaceutical, and enzymic preparation fields.



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Separating membrance is made from organic or inorganic materials. And inorganic materials are mainly ceramic and metal, while organic materials mainly refer to all kinds of chemical raw materials. For example, the reverse osmosis membrance is commonly made from aromatic polyamide, while micro-filtration membrance and ultrafiltration membrance is mainly made from PVDF, polysulfone, PES and PVC, etc. Presently, China has a small number of companies involving in the production of membrance raw materials. Coupled with unstable quality, China imports around 60% membrance raw material resin.



The report highlights:



Market Scale, Product Structure and Competition Pattern in Global Separating Membrance Industry;

Market Scale, Product Structure ,Competition Pattern, Membrance Materials, Development Objectives in China Separating Membrance Industry;

Market Scale, Competition Pattern, and Development Trend of China Water Treatment Membrance Industry;

Overview and Competition Pattern of Other Separating Membrance Markets in China;

Operation, Separating Membrance Business, Development Prediction of 15 Separating Membrance Producers in China and Beyond.



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