Global and China Solar Cell Conductive Paste Industry Report, 2011

"In 2010, the strong growth of photovoltaic installed capacity worldwide stimulated the increasing demand for solar cell conductive silver paste and aluminum paste. According to statistics, market capacity of solar cell conductive silver paste exceeded 1,300 tons in 2010, while that of aluminum paste was at least 8,600 tons. In 2011, main conductive paste manufacturers around the globe projected more capital to expand their capacities.



It is in the report that covers the followings:



(1)Market competition, capacities and strategies of key players in solar cell conductive paste industry at home and abroad;



(2)Forecast of demand for solar cell conductive paste in China and beyond during 2011-2015;



(3)Analysis on the operation and developments of 19 solar cell conductive paste manufacturers in the world, including Dupont, Heraeus, Rutech, Giga Solar, etc.



Heraeus enjoys superiority in solar cell conductive silver paste. In 2010, Heraeus successively launched new silver paste products and expanded the capacity of silver paste in Germany, the US and China. Its silver paste market share hit 42%, which outpaced Dupont and ranked the world’s No.1. It set up new plant, R&D center and technical service center in Singapore in Feb. 2011. Besides, Heraeus plans to establish new plant in Taiwan to further meet the demand of customers from Asian nations.



Owning two production bases in Guangzhou and Wuxi, Guangzhou Ruxing Technology Development Co., Ltd. is an important manufacturer of aluminum paste with annual capacity hitting 8,000 tons. In 2010, its sales volume of aluminum paste achieved approximately 3,000 tons, not only accounting for half of the total sales volume in China and ranking the first with a 35% share in the global aluminum paste market. In addition, it started the marketing of backside silver paste in 2010, and the R&D of front side silver paste is under way.



Aluminum paste is the main product of Giga Solar Materials Corp. The shipment of aluminum paste accumulated to 1,830 tons in 2010. In the first quarter of 2011, its shipment registered 680 tons. It is expected that the total shipments of aluminum paste will record 3,000 to 4,000 tons in 2011. Giga began production of backside silver paste in June 2010, and the shipment hit around 8-9 tons in H1 2011 and is anticipated to reach roughly 30-40 tons in the whole year.



