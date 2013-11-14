Global and China Solar Grade Polysilicon Industry 2013 Market Trend Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- This report has firstly introduced polysilicon definition classification industry chain etc relation information. Then introduced polysilicon manufacturing technology and process (Siemens or FBR).At the same time, introduced key processes specifications and applications. And then SumAugy statistics of Global and China major polysilicon manufacturers 2009-2016 solar grade (SG) and Electronic grade (EG) polysilicon capacity production supply demand (mainly according silicon crystalline solar cell demand and semiconductor wafer demand) shortage and polysilicon selling price cost profit Margin and production value.



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And also introduced international 28 and China 40 major polysilicon companies basic information, EG EG polysilicon capacity production price cost profit Margin and production value etc details information and polysilicon project Siemens CVD reactor sources or Project design and construction services partners. and also introduced polysilicon materials cost, electricity cost, Depreciation cost,Labor cost etc polysilicon manufacturing cost and cost structure (especially Cold hydrogenation for low cost polysilicon), all data include 2009-2012 history data and 2013-2016 forecast data.



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Finally, this report introduced 3000ton/year polysilicon project feasibility analysis and investment return analysis.also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of China polysilicon industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China polysilicon industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from polysilicon industry chain (polysilicon companies Solar wafer cell module companies raw materials Siemens CVD Reactors TCS STC-TCS system suppliers government related agencies etc) related experts and enterprises during QY Research Team survey and interview.



able of Contents



Chapter One Polysilicon Industry Overview 1

1.1 Definition of Polysilicon 1

1.2 Classification and Application 4

1.3 Industry Chain Structure 5

1.4 The analysis of global polysilicons supply and demand and price cost 7



Chapter Two Manufacture Technology and Processes of Polysilicon 10

2.1 Polyslicon Manufacturing Technology Overview 10

2.2 Seimens Method 12

2.3 Fluidized-bed Reactor(FBR) Method 20

2.4 Physical Method (UMG) 22

2.5 Other Polysilicon Manufacturing Method 26

2.6 Thermal Hydrogenation and Cold Hydrogenation 39



Chapter Three Global and China Polysilicon Production Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 42

3.1 SG Polysilicon Productions Overview 42

3.2 SG Polysilicon Regional Distribution 51

3.3 SG EG Polysilicon Production 56

3.4 Global and China Polysilicon Demand 56

3.5 Polysilicon Cost Price Production Value Profit Margin 58



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