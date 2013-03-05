Global and China Stainless Steel Tableware and Kitchenware Industry Report, 2012-2014 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- With the acceleration of the urbanization process and the improvement of residents’ consumption level, Chinese stainless steel tableware and kitchenware market scale has continued to expand, the compound annual growth rate hit 23.1% from 2006-2010, and the market is expected to value RMB11.3 billion in 2012. In China, stainless steel tableware and kitchenware manufacturing enterprises are mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong, which are also major exporters. More than 90% of Chinese stainless steel tableware and kitchenware are exported, and generated USD2.7 billion in 2011.
The broad market prospect of China stainless steel tableware and kitchenware industry has attracted many multinational companies. In terms of the competitive pattern, the high-end market is basically occupied by well-known international brands such as ZWILLING, FISSLER, THERMOS and WMF; Supor and ASD take leading positions in the domestic midrange market; the low-end market is dominated by unknown brands marketed through small supermarkets and retail stores.
Global and China Stainless Steel Tableware and Kitchenware Industry Report, 2012-2014 mainly includes the following aspects:
Scale and Structure of Global and Chinese stainless steel tableware and kitchenware market;
Geographic distribution, market competition, export scale, main destinations and major export enterprises of Chinese stainless steel tableware and kitchenware;
Production and operation of five internationally renowned stainless steel tableware and kitchenware production enterprises (including ZWILLING and FISSLER) as well as 17 Chinese companies (including Supor, ASD, Linkfair).
France SEB Group is a famous enterprise of cookware and small home appliances in the world, with six global leading brands and 18 regional brands, as well as 20 plants in Europe, Americas and Asia. SEB has been expanding its market through mergers and acquisitions; it achieved the revenue of nearly EUR4 billion in 2011.
Supor has five major production bases in the world, and it is a well-known brand in Chinese stainless steel tableware and kitchenware market as a subsidiary of SEB in China. In H1 2012, Supor’s revenue reached RMB3.338 billion, of which 70% was generated by Chinese market. Supor’s overseas revenue mainly comes from SEB’s transfer orders and North America. In H1 2012, due to the weak demand, Supor saw a decline in the overseas revenue.
Linkfair ranks first in the export value of stainless steel tableware and kitchenware in China. It released its prospectus to raise RMB340 million to expand the production capacity in H1 2012.
