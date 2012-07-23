Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report 2011-2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Influenced by the financial crisis in 2008-2009, the overall demand of global tire mold industry showed decline. However, following the rapid development of global automotive industry, especially in developing nations, the industry prosperity is now in a gradual pick-up, with market size approximating RMB15 billion in 2011.



Based on the introduction to global tire mold industry, Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report 2011-2012 primarily focuses on the development of Chinese tire mold industry as well as the competition among major players.



Currently, Chinese tire mold market is mainly characterized as follows:



Insufficient Production of Top-grade Products. It is an inevitable trend for radial tire to largely substitute for bias tire in the progression of tire market in the future, while Chinese high-end products, especially top-grade passenger radial tire active mold lacks of production capacity. Compared with European and American veteran mold companies, there still lies a gap for Chinese peers in manufacturing precision, surface roughness, processing complexity, service life, etc..



Obvious Procurement Trend of Tire Giants in China. With the expediting transfer of the world’s tire manufacturing to China, international tire giants have successively set up their plants in China to attempt tire mold procurement. Meanwhile, professional tire mold manufacturers worldwide also have entered the Chinese market via joint venture, sole proprietorship, etc..



Concentration Ratio of Tire Mold Industry Continues to Rise. Due to cut-throat competition, Chinese tire mold enterprises have shown evident differentiation, with market share going to the ones with large scale, wide variety, good quality and leading technology.



At present, there are merely three enterprises with annual output of more than 1,000 sets of radial tire molds and output value outnumbering RMB100 million, namely, Himile Mechanical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Greatoo Molds Inc. and Tianyang Mold Co.,Ltd, of which, Shandong Himile Mechanical Science & Technology occupies nearly 5% of the global market share, while China’s stabilized at 30-35%.



