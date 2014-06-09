Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report, 2013-2014 market report to its offering

The Chinese tire mold industry prosperity rose again in 2013, with annual sales approximating RMB3.565 billion, up 18.44% YoY, mainly because domestic tire companies successively proposed and expanded tire projects against a sharp decline of rubber prices in 2013, which pulled the tire mold demand.



Judging from the earnings of key enterprises, China’s major tire mold enterprises showed varying degrees of growth in sales in 2013, of which, Shandong Himile Mechanical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. as the tire mold industry leader performed outstandingly, its sales from tire mold rose 57.11% YoY to RMB1.057 billion; followed by Greatoo Inc. whose tire mold sales attaining RMB468 million, up 14.04% YoY.



The high-speed growth in Himile’s tire mold business was mainly owing to its constantly-growing revenue from export sales, which accounted for 40.11% of the company’s total revenue in 2013, 2.96 percentage points higher than 2012, with CAGR up to 35% (2011-2013).



Meanwhile, Greatoo also continued to increase its investment in the tire mold business. In 2011, Greatoo put USD23 million into the radial tire mold production base construction in India; the project, put into production in 2012, now occupies about 30% share of India’s high-end tire mold market, with business radiation to the entire Southeast Asia. In July 2013, the “Large OTR and Special Tire Mold Expansion Project” went into operation, and brought benefit of RMB6.8355 million for the company that year.



Both Himile and Greatoo are actively moving into new areas and creating new profit growth points while constantly developing their main business. The former thorough the acquisition of the Group company’s assets expanded new business; the latter extended to the upper steam of the industry chain.



On December 12, 2013, Himile purchased large gas turbine parts processing business projects and assets of Himile Machanical Manufacturing Co., Ltd. under the Group company with RMB114 million.



By virtue of the higher product and technical level of molds, Chinese tire mold enterprises will continue to enhance their comprehensive strength in the future. In the context of China’s ceaselessly-growing production and ownership of cars, its tire mold industry is bound to keep steady growth.



Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report, 2013-2014 mainly covers the followings:



-Development status, competition and trends of global tire mold industry;



-Policy environment, development history, corporate capacity, sales, competition pattern, corporate earnings of China tire mold industry;



-Demand analysis of China tire mold industry, mainly involving domestic sales, exports and tire mold replacement demand;



-Analysis on four key enterprises worldwide, including the introduction to their tire mold business, corporate earnings, as well as their development in China;



-Analysis on 12 key enterprises in China, covering the introduction to their tire mold business, operating conditions, gross margin, revenue structure, major projects, as well as development strategy.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156829/global-and-china-tire-mold-industry-report-2013-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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