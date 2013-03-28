Global and China Touch Screen (Panel) Industry Report 2012-2013 New Market Study

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Global and China Touch Screen (Panel) Industry Report, 2012-2013 covers the followings:



Touch Screen Market Size

Trends of Small, Medium and Large-sized Touch Screens

Touch Screen Downstream Market and Industry

11 Small and Medium-sized Display Companies

18 Touch Screen Companies

4 Touch IC Companies and 5 Glass Companies



Touch screen market scaled approximately US$13.8 billion in 2012, an increase of 27.8% compared with US$10.8 billion in 2011, shipments grew by about 34.1%. It is expected that the market size in 2013 will climb 26.8% YoY to US$17.5 billion, with growth of 28.0% in shipments.



The future development direction of the mobile phone touch screen area is IN-CELL, which, once the yield problem is solved, will produce the lowest cost as well as the best performance. While Samsung insists on using AMOLED, ON-CELL will enjoy a long-term retention of place. Apple has pioneered the G/G-type touch screen with the best performance, but too thick, too heavy, too costly. In 2011, Samsung’s challenge to Apple was not so significant, G/G type became Apple’s favorite, and also the mainstream choice of high-end mobile phones. The abrupt rise of G/F/F in 2012 brought more ideal thickness, weight and cost than G/G type, yet the performance was not good enough. P/F type dominated the low-end since cost was the most important consideration. In 2012, G/F/F eroded part of the P/F market, P/G type suffered a fast fading due to poor weight and thickness as well as higher cost than P/F.



Entering 2013, with the high homogenization of smart phones, companies have concentrated on screen competition, resulting in the endless emergence of 1080P phones. A 5-inch phone screen’s resolution is even higher than 99% of 32-inch TV, the same as 90% of 60-inch TV, which reflects the public’s enthusiasm for screens. Even for cheap phones, only more costs are devoted to the screen can good results be achieved, the year 2013 will witness the rise of OGS full lamination. High- and medium-end phones, especially smart phones will resort to extensive use, and most companies don’t care about the shortcomings of insufficient structural strength. Nokia, Sony Mobile and HTC all use OGS in their high-end products, so do Mainland Chinese companies such as OPPO, Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, Lenovo, K-TOUCH, Gionee, BBK, etc., accompanied by a speedy spread in the mid-market.



The cost advantage of G/F/F is not prominent, and users show unconcern about the shortcomings of insufficient structural strength, thus a large portion of G/F/F’s share in the high/medium-end market will be snatched by OGS. The future development of G1F depends on the price advantage, following the IC technological advances and lower prices, its cost advantage may even be greater than that of resistive screen.



The medium-sized field primarily refers to the 7-10 inch screen market. In 2011, iPad adopted G/G type touch screen, so did Amazon’s Kindle Fire; as the medium-sized G/G type touch screen capacity was basically undertaken by Apple, other vendors turned their attention to the G/F/F. In 2012, Japan-based Nissha Printing with the aid of Nitto Denko’s ultra-thin ITO film developed DITO type touch sensor. Considering the thin design and better performance than G/F/F, Apple employed GF2 in iPad Mini for the first time. The cost performance of 9.7-inch iPad launched in 2013 is obviously inferior to the upcoming iPad Retina Mini, the sales volume is expected to drop severely.



GF2 will see a swelling proportion, however, due to the high cost, it is unlikely to be adopted by vendors other than Apple. Most of the vendors of non-Apple camp will choose G/F/F, and Amazon is also probably to turn to the G/F/F camp after abandoning the G/G type. OGS in 2014 is anticipated to have a high yield of about 90%, with competitive cost and adequate capacity, thus widely used in the non-Apple camp, followed by a further market expansion in 2015.



It is predicted that OGS will dominate the 11-inch above touch screen market, yet a few vendors prefer to the G/F/F design in view of cost factor. The bigger the screen, the more evident the competitiveness of OGS, because as screen increases, the resistance value accordingly presents an escalating trend, but in the case of large resistance, ITO film sensor exposes poor sensitivity and high degree of difficulty to produce the large-sized ones. Thickness and weight of G/F/F are also higher than those of OGS, 11.5-17 inch laptops are highly possible to select OGS.



