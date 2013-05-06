Global and China Toy Industry: Market Research Growth Analysis Report Available at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- In recent years, impacted by the economic crisis and the structural adjustment of the toy market, the traditional markets such as Europe and the United States have witnessed falling sales revenue, and their proportion in the global toy sales has stabilized or even declined. Emerging markets, including ASEAN, the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe, have strong demand, and they have gradually become the important destinations for China to export toys. The global toy sales grew to USD83.3 billion in 2011 from USD78.1 billion in 2007, with a CAGR of 1.62%.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=158120&type=S



The world's leading toy companies Mattel and Hasbro have already entered a relatively mature stage, while Chinese toy companies are embracing its growth period, with huge potentials.



Even with a bright prospect, Chinese toy companies should strengthen their R & D, marketing, and integration of cultural resources.



The report resolves around the followings.



Development of the global toy market(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-toy-industry-report-2012-report.html), major countries and the future trends;

Status quo, operating indicators, competition pattern and export market of China toy industry, as well as the existing problems in the industry and suggestions;

Toy-related industries, including plastics industry, animation industry and gaming industry;

Toy sub-industries, including plush toys, wooden toys, plastic toys, electronic toys, educational toys and adult toys;

Operation, revenue structure and development strategy of five global toy producers and eight Chinese toy makers.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us