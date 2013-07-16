Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Valve Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

From 2003 to 2009, Chinas valve industry experienced a period of rapid growth, with a CAGR of 33.5%. But in recent years, affected by economic crisis, the valve market demand started to slow down from 2010 onwards, and Chinas valve output growth rate fell accordingly, down to 8.9% till May, 2013.



In point of market competition pattern, Chinas valve production features a high degree of regional concentration, mainly in Zhejiang, Henan, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Fujian and other provinces and cities. In 2012, output from the top five provinces accounted for 74% of the total. However, due to the small scale and weak financial strength of domestic valve companies, the market concentration is lower than other countries.



Since 2009, China has ranked first worldwide in valve export scale. In 2012, the export volume gradually converged in large companies, with export products showing diversification; the top few export destinations remained basically unchanged from the previous years. With respect to imports, most of imported valves in China are high-end and high-priced products. But with the increasing R&D investment and market development efforts, Chinese valve companies are stepping into the high-end valve market.



In addition to a study on the development status and trends of Chinese valve industry, Global and China Valve Industry Report, 2012-2015 also analyzes the operating status and development prospects of leading companies.



As a key player in Chinas nuclear power valve industry, Sufa Technology Industry Co., Ltd. of CNNC is provided with enormous technical strength. In 2012, following the gradual recovery of domestic nuclear power plant construction, the company continued to expand business, realizing growth in both revenue and net income against the adverse economic conditions.



Zhejiang Sanhua Co., Ltd. is one of the worlds air conditioning valve manufacturers with the most complete varieties, occupying the largest share of stop valve and four-way valve markets, going halves with DunAn Environment. In 2012, under the influence of Chinese macroeconomic policy adjustments and stimulus exit, the entire air conditioning appliance industry demand decreased, and the downstream demand reduction triggered declines in both revenue and net income of Sanhua.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122801/global-and-china-valve-industry-report-2012-2015.html