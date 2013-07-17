Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Global and U.S. Insulation Market by Type (Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wool and Other) and Application (Residential Construction, Nonresidential Construction and Industrial, HVAC & OEM) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global market for insulation was valued at USD 32.46 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 56.68 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2012 to 2018. The U.S. market for insulation was valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 10.36 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2012 to 2018.



The demand for insulation is expected to be driven by the growth of construction industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the growth of re-insulation market in the developed economies of the U.S. and Europe. Increasing awareness about the depleting earthly resources and the urgent need to conserve energy, has manifested into amplified demand for insulation in homes and offices.



Fiberglass is the most widely used insulation material worldwide and accounted for more than 43% of the global insulation market in 2011 and approximately 48.3% of the total U.S. market for the same year. Fiberglass is also the fastest growing insulation material and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2012 to 2018. Foamed plastics are the second biggest insulation material consumed globally as well as in the U.S. and is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.



This report analyzes the market trends to estimate and forecast the U.S. and global demand for insulation materials in terms of volume (million sq. meters) and revenue (USD million) from 2010 to 2018. The report examines the drivers and restraints of the market along with their expected impact over the forecast period (2012 to 2018).



This report provides a comprehensive view of the market by segmenting it on the basis of product types, namely fiberglass, plastic foam, mineral wool and others. Each of the segments is analyzed in depth with respect to the current and future market scenario, and their demand is estimated in terms of revenue and volume for the period from 2012 to 2018.



The market is also segregated geographically (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), and on the basis of application (only for the U.S. market). Furthermore, this report analyzes the market attractiveness of each product in terms of growth and market share for both global and the U.S. market.



The study includes value chain analysis and manufacturing process of the products for better understanding the supply chain of insulation materials. The report also analyzes industrial organization economics using Porter’s five forces analysis.



This report studies the entire competitive landscape, beginning from the market scenario to company profiles of the major firms operating in the industry. Key participants documented in this report include Owens Corning, Certain Teed, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Guardian Building Products, Knauf Gips KG, Dow Building Solutions, and Rockwool International. The market players are analyzed with attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



