Global Anesthesia Drugs Market 2012-2016 New Report

Analysts forecast the Global Anesthesia Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 2.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in the number of emergency surgeries. The Global Anesthesia Drugs market has also been witnessing the pediatrics applications of anesthesia. However, the allergic reactions in anesthesia could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Anesthesia Drugs Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the General Anesthesia Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating the Anesthesia Drugs market space are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, and Baxter International Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Celgene Corporation, Claris Life Sciences, Eisai Co. Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Halocarbon Products Corp., Hospira Inc., Merck and Co., Piramal Healthcare, and Roche Diagnostics.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the global Anesthesia Drugs market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends of the Anesthesia Drugs market?

What is driving the global Anesthesia Drugs market?

What are the challenges to the growth of the global Anesthesia Drugs market?

Who are the key vendors in the global Anesthesia Drugs market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors in the global Anesthesia Drugs market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors in the global Anesthesia Drugs market?



