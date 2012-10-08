Fast Market Research recommends "Global Animal Feed Additives by Types, Livestock & Geography - Trends & Forecasts up to 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Feed additives are pharmaceutical or nutritional substances which are not of natural origin and are added to prepare and store feeds. Feed additives are gaining importance due to various functions such as growth promotion, controlling infectious diseases, and enhancement of feed digestibility. The global feed additives market is growing at a steady pace and the market is expected to grow in the future due to the increasing demand for meat and meat products around the globe. Epidemics like bird flu, other diseases like foot-and mouth-disease, and environmental concerns have led to an increase in concern over animal health round the globe, due to which meat producers have increased their focus on feed quality and certification.
North America and Asia-Pacific are the top two consumers of feed additives in the world together accounting for more than 60% of the consumption. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue. Growth is particularly high in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil due to increasing income levels and rising per capita meat consumption. Poultry market has the largest market share for feed additives followed by pork. The driving factors of the global animal feed additives market are rise in global meat consumption, increasing awareness towards meat quality and safety, increasing mass production of meat, and recent livestock disease outbreaks.
The restraints of the market are raising raw material cost and regulatory structure. However, increasing cost of natural feed products is creating an opportunity for feed additives as a cheap alternative. Leading manufacturers are focused on expansion of the business across regions and setting up new plant for increasing production capacity as well as product line.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of animal feed additives market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of animal feed additives.
To capitalize on the growth trend in the global animal feed additives market, several leading companies are rushing in to the development and manufacturing of animal feed additives. Growing demand for feed additives is forcing the global players to add feed additives to their product offerings. We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: DSM (The Netherlands), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Evonik (Denmark), Lextron Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), and Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark).
