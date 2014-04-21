Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the animal feed and feed additives market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure. The report has segregated the animal feed additives industry in terms of products, livestock and geography.



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We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global animal feed and feed additives market and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives. This report highlights the industry with the following points:



Definition, estimates & forecast of animal feed and feed additives product market from 2011 to 2018

- To measure the animal feed additives market and its various sub-segments, including the market by livestock and geography

- To analyze the forecasts and the major factors driving and inhibiting growth of the animal feed additives market and its segments

- To identify and analyze animal feed additives market opportunities

- To analyze opportunities in the market for the stakeholders and draw a competitive landscape for the market leaders



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This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of animal feed additives products in global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of animal feed additives product manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global animal feed additives market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global animal feed additives market as below:



Feed Additives Type



- Antibiotics

- Vitamins

- A

- E

- B

- C

- Others



Antioxidants



Amino acids



- Tryptophan

- Lysine

- Methionine

- Threonine

- Others



Feed enzymes



- Phytase

- Non-Starch Polysaccharides & Others



Feed Acidifiers



Others (Trace minerals, NPN and so on)



Feed additives by livestock



- Pork/Swine

- Poultry

- Cattle

- Aquaculture

- Others



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to following geographical markets:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow animal feed and feed additives product manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, medical companies and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about animal feed and feed additives products manufacturing, marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage.



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Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



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