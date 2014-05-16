Global Animal Feed Industry: Trends & Opportunities (2014-19)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Scope of the report



The report titled “Global Animal Feed Industry: Trends and Opportunities (2014-2019)” provides an in-depth analysis of global animal feed market with special focus on major countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the UK, the US, China and Brazil. It also accesses the key opportunities and underlying trends in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry in the forecasted period (2014-19). Further, key industry players like C.P. Pokphand, Cargill Incorporated and New Hope Group are profiled in the report.



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Country Coverage



Germany

France

Spain

The UK

The US

China

Brazil



Company Coverage



C.P. Pokphand

Cargill Incorporated

New Hope Group



Executive Summary



Animal feed refers to food given to domestic animals as part of animal husbandry. Feed being one of the largest and most important component ensuring safe, abundant and affordable animal proteins plays a leading role in entire food cycle. The industry also has a major role in the global food industry by enabling economic production of animal proteins throughout the world. Asia and North America are top-most consumers of animal feed globally, collectively accounting for more than half of global animal feed market. High growth is seen in developing nations such as China, Brazil and India due to increasing income levels and rising per capita meat consumption.



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Animal feed industry can be broadly divided into two categories – fodder and forage. Fodder particularly refers to food given to the animals whereas forage refers to plant material (mainly plant leaves and stems) eaten by grazing livestock.



Global animal feed industry is driven by increase in consumption of animal meat, growing demand for other livestock products and increase in oilseed production. Certain factors affecting industry’s growth are regulatory risks associated with animal feed, rising production costs and disease outbreak in livestock animals. The market is characterized by popular trends such as ‘Sustainable Aquaculture’, medicated feed and increasing animal feed sources with algae.



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