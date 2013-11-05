Global Animal Food Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Increasing concerns of pet owners about their pets' health, healthy pet food, and improved care are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of animal food market. Animal food market has developed rapidly in the past few years thus resulting in the introduction of a number of animal food manufacturing companies in this market. Changing demographics, new trends, and the increasing concerns about animals have led to the development of this market and rise in consumer expenditure on pets. The animal food market is changing dynamically and becoming vastly competitive as it constitutes a major portion of the pet care industry



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Animal Food Market Segmentation



Animal food market is segmented as follows:

Dry Dog Food

Dry Cat Food

Moist Dog Food

Moist Cat Food

Cat and Dog Treat



Dry dog food is the dominant animal food segment followed by moist cat food, and dry cat food.



This research report on the animal food market analyzes the overall market, its segments, and major geographies. It is a complete study analyzing current market trends, market growth drivers, and market projections for the coming years. The report includes an analysis of the recent technological developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and company profiles of the top market players. It also includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and the new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this market research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in the animal food market are Active Life Pet Products, Annamaet PetFoods, Arkat Nutrition, Artemis Company, Azmira Holistic Animal Care, BalanceDiet, Bell Rock Growers, Inc., Bench & Field Pet Foods, LLC., Beowulf Natural Feeds, Inc., BilJac Foods, Inc., Blue Seal Feeds, Inc., Breeder's Choice Pet Foods, Inc., Chenango Valley Pet Foods, Inc., Chomp, Inc., Cloud Star Corporation, Newman's Own Organic, Nutro Products, Inc., and others.



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