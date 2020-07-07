A New Market Study, titled “Animal Identification Tags Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 --
This report provides in depth study of "Animal Identification Tags Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Animal Identification Tags Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Animal Identification Tags market. This report focused on Animal Identification Tags market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Animal Identification Tags Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Animal Identification Tags status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Identification Tags development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microchip Technology
Impinj
Alien Technology
Confidex
HID Global
Invengo Technology
Omni-ID
NXP Semiconductors
RF Code
Ketchum Mfg
Allflex Global
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tags
Reader
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Hospital Equipment Tracking
Animal Patient Tracking
Pharmaceutical Authentication
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Animal Identification Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Tags
1.4.3 Reader
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Animal Identification Tags Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Hospital Equipment Tracking
1.5.4 Animal Patient Tracking
1.5.5 Pharmaceutical Authentication
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Animal Identification Tags Market Size
2.2 Animal Identification Tags Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Animal Identification Tags Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Animal Identification Tags Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microchip Technology
12.1.1 Microchip Technology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.1.4 Microchip Technology Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development
12.2 Impinj
12.2.1 Impinj Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.2.4 Impinj Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Impinj Recent Development
12.3 Alien Technology
12.3.1 Alien Technology Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.3.4 Alien Technology Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Alien Technology Recent Development
12.4 Confidex
12.4.1 Confidex Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.4.4 Confidex Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Confidex Recent Development
12.5 HID Global
12.5.1 HID Global Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.5.4 HID Global Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 HID Global Recent Development
12.6 Invengo Technology
12.6.1 Invengo Technology Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.6.4 Invengo Technology Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Invengo Technology Recent Development
12.7 Omni-ID
12.7.1 Omni-ID Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.7.4 Omni-ID Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Omni-ID Recent Development
12.8 NXP Semiconductors
12.8.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.8.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.9 RF Code
12.9.1 RF Code Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.9.4 RF Code Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 RF Code Recent Development
12.10 Ketchum Mfg
12.10.1 Ketchum Mfg Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Animal Identification Tags Introduction
12.10.4 Ketchum Mfg Revenue in Animal Identification Tags Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Ketchum Mfg Recent Development
12.11 Allflex Global
Continued….
