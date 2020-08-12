Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Animal Microbiome Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for Animal Microbiome was valued at US$ 5,062.6 Mn and it is expected to reach US$ 9,577.0 million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 7.6% during the period of 2019-2028. In the current scenario, the animal microbiome market is at introductory phase with growing research and development activities and early product offerings.



A key driving factor for the global animal feed market is the rising meat consumption across globe. Moreover, rising awareness about antibiotic free animal derived products has opened up alternative option of microbiome to improve the animal health and wellbeing. Furious research and development activities in animal microbiome has posed a key potential to meet the demand during the forecast period. Research/product development companies in the market form strategic alliances with key pharmaceutical vendors to seek the investment and tap potential markets upcoming forecast years. For instance, in 2016, Organo Bioscience acquired by Novozymes to strengthen position in microbial solutions.



The Animal Microbiome market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Animal Microbiome providers in local as well as international market.



Global animal microbiome market reports cover prominent players like Animal Biome, Inc., ANIZOME LLC, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cytophage Technologies Inc., DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Elanco Animal Health, EnBiotix, Inc., Gnubiotics Sciences SA, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., Intralytix, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM), Lallemand Inc., Land O'Lakes, Inc., Leiber GmbH, MicroSintesis, NomNomNow Inc., Novozymes A/S, Orion Pharma Animal Health, Phage Technologies SA, Phagelux, Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, ProDigest, Tonisity International Limited, and VetoPhage



Market Segments

- Global Animal Microbiome Market by Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Therapeutic/Pharma Products

- Phage Therapy Product

- Functional Food

- Medical Food

- Dietary Supplement



- Global Animal Microbiome Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Aquaculture

- Pets

- Poultry

- Ruminants

- Swine

- Others



- Global Animal Microbiome Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Animal Microbiome market

- To receive industry overview and future trends Animal Microbiome market

- To analyse the Animal Microbiome market drivers and challenges

- To get information on Animal Microbiome market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Animal Microbiome industry



