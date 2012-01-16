"Global Animation & Gaming Market Size and Forecast (2011-2016)" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Animation & Gaming Market Size and Forecast (2011-2016)"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Creativity and expansion of the target market are the major reasons for the massive registration of patents for animation. The U.S. leads the market for animation patents, due to wide scope and demand for locally generated animation content, and the presence of top industry players such as Disney and DreamWorks. There is a huge demand for 3D animation across the globe, and most of the animation industry players such as Disney Enterprises Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated, and Sony Corporation are trying to grab a share of the 3D market.
Innovative gaming techniques such as massively multiplayer online games and online role playing games have given a new outlook to the gaming market. The U.S. registers the maximum number of patents due to government support and the presence of industry giants such as Microsoft Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc, and Disney among others.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global animation and gaming market is expected to grow from $122.20 billion in 2010 to $242.93 billion by 2016. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.94% from 2011 to 2016.
Major driving force behind the animation market is government initiatives; whereas the gaming market is pulled up by greater penetration & accessibility to broadband internet. The lack of skills and piracy remain the restraining factors. Key issues in the industry today are consumers' shift from buying to renting and dropping prices due to rise of freemium models.
The overall animation and gaming market is segmented on the basis of animation and gaming sub segments. Animation includes e-Education, web designing, and animation entertainment. Furthermore, animation entertainment includes segments such as movies, Visual Effects (VFX), TV & Broadcast, and Direct to DVD. Movies are further divided into 2D animation and 3D animation. Gaming includes PC games, mobile games, console games, and online games.
The global animation & gaming market is segmented into four geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan, and ROW (Rest of the world). North America forms the largest segment with about 42% of the overall share, followed by Europe; whereas APJ is the fastest growing region with an expected CAGR of 19.08% from 2011 to 2016.
Scope of the report
Global Animation & Gaming Market research report provides an extensive analysis of Animation Market and Gaming Market, which segmented on the basis of segments and sub segments in animation and gaming individually including current market trends, industry drivers, and challenges for better understanding of the market. This report covers the strategies followed by "global animation & gaming" players.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Casinos & Gaming: Global Industry Guide
- Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis
- Leisure: Global Industry Overview
- The Video Gaming Market Outlook: Evolving business models, key players, new challenges and the future outlook.
- Suncare: Global Industry Guide
- Advanced Batteries - Global Market Size, Technology Road-Map, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Pricing Analysis to 2020
- Wind Turbine Market Analysis to 2015 - Global Capacity, Equipment Market Size and Market Share, Regulatory Framework and Cost Analysis
- The Global UAV Market 2011-2021
- The Global Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2011-2021
- The Global Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals